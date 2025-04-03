Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows by 7.5% in March 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrank by 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) in March 2025, reaching $2.119 billion, down from $2.288 billion in the same month last year, as per the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday.

In March 2025, exports totaled $2.6 billion, marking a 1.9% YoY increase and a 5.1% month-on-month (MoM) rise.

Imports, on the other hand, fell to $4.7 billion, reflecting a 2.5% YoY decrease, with a 1.1% decline on a MoM basis.

For the first nine months of FY25 (July-March), the trade deficit widened by 4.5% YoY, reaching $17.9 billion.

Exports during this period saw a 7.7% increase, totaling $24.69 billion compared to $22.926 billion in the same months of FY24.

Meanwhile, imports during the nine months rose by 6.3%, reaching $42.58 billion, up from $40.054 billion during FY24.