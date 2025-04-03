Trump to go ahead with tariffs as nervous world braces for trade war

WASHINGTON: The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is set to impose new tariffs on Wednesday, though specific details regarding the scope and size of these trade barriers remain unclear. The announcement, which will be made from the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (2000 GMT), has sparked significant concerns among businesses, consumers, and investors about an intensifying global trade war.

Trump has been vocal about his plan for “Liberation Day,” heralding April 2 as a turning point with tariffs that could shake up the global trade system. According to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, reciprocal tariffs will be immediately imposed on countries that have levied duties on U.S. goods. In addition, a 25% tariff on auto imports will go into effect on April 3.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared with Republican lawmakers that these new reciprocal tariffs would represent the highest level of tariffs that countries would face, but could decrease if those countries meet the administration’s demands, as explained by Republican Representative Kevin Hern from Oklahoma.

These new tariffs come on top of previously implemented duties on aluminum and steel imports, as well as higher tariffs on Chinese goods. Despite earlier threats of additional tariffs, which were either canceled or delayed, the latest announcement suggests that Trump is determined to follow through.

Economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta recently revealed that corporate financial leaders expect these tariffs to drive up prices in the coming year while limiting hiring and economic growth. While the full details of the tariffs are still pending, reports suggest that Trump’s team is considering a plan that would impose a 20% increase in duties on nearly all imports, rather than targeting specific countries or products. This could generate over $6 trillion in revenue, which would be redistributed to American consumers as a rebate.

In contrast, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Trade Representative may prepare an alternative option with a smaller set of tariffs, which would likely not be as high as the 20% universal tariff.

While the specifics remain uncertain, President Trump’s trade policies have already strained relationships with key U.S. trading partners. Canada has vowed to retaliate with tariffs of its own, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has discussed plans with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to address these “unjustified trade actions.”

Trump’s aggressive stance on tariffs stems from his belief that decades of free trade have undermined American manufacturers by contributing to a trade deficit exceeding $1.2 trillion. However, economists warn that the president’s solution — large tariffs — will likely increase prices domestically and abroad, ultimately harming the global economy. According to a study by Yale University’s Budget Lab, the impact of a 20% tariff could cost the average American household an additional $3,400 annually.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policies has already begun to take a toll on the U.S. economy. Business and consumer confidence have dropped, and stock market volatility has been marked by a significant decline of nearly $5 trillion in U.S. stocks since mid-February. Investors have been hesitant, awaiting further clarity on Trump’s tariff measures.

Globally, manufacturers have also been affected, with factories in countries ranging from Japan to the U.K. to the U.S. reporting a decline in activity in March as businesses brace for the impact of new tariffs. While some businesses rushed to get products to consumers before the tariffs took effect, U.S. manufacturing saw a contraction after two months of growth, with input costs rising to their highest levels in nearly three years. Tariffs were cited as a primary concern by factory managers, and experts like Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, warned that rising prices combined with a slowdown in business activity could signal the onset of stagflation — a period of stagnant economic growth and rising inflation.

As the world awaits more information on the details of President Trump’s new tariffs, the global economy remains on edge, with fears that the new measures could exacerbate economic instability.