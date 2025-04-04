Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Hackers target over 20,000 accounts in Australia’s major pension funds

PM Anthony Albanese called the attacks a regular issue in Australia and promised a coordinated response from government agencies

By Monitoring Desk

Hackers have targeted Australia’s major pension funds in a series of coordinated cyberattacks, compromising over 20,000 accounts and stealing funds from members of the country’s largest retirement fund.

The cybercriminals infiltrated several top funds, including AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust, Rest, Insignia, and Hostplus, causing widespread concern within the A$4.2 trillion ($2.63 trillion) sector.

Michelle McGuinness, Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator, confirmed the attacks and stated that efforts were underway to coordinate a response involving government agencies, regulators, and industry players. The breach impacted AustralianSuper, the largest fund managing A$365 billion for 3.5 million members, where up to 600 member passwords were stolen, leading to fraudulent activities.

Four members reported a combined loss of A$500,000 due to unauthorized transfers.

Australian Retirement Trust, managing A$300 billion for 2.4 million members, detected suspicious login activity but reported no financial losses. Rest Super, with A$93 billion in assets, was impacted by an attack affecting approximately 1% of its 2 million members, while Hostplus and Insignia also confirmed cyber incidents, though no funds were reported lost.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the attacks, describing them as a regular issue in Australia, and vowed a coordinated response from government agencies.

The government had previously committed A$587 million in 2023 for a seven-year cybersecurity strategy, underscoring the growing concerns over digital security in the country’s critical sectors.

The financial losses and breaches have sparked calls for pension funds to reimburse affected members, with cybersecurity experts emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to prevent future attacks.

Previous article
AppLovin bids for TikTok’s non-China assets before April 5 deadline
Next article
Kenya court allows lawsuit against Meta over hate speech
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.