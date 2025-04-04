US tariffs threaten Pakistan’s salt exports, industry warns of severe impact

Pakistan’s salt exporters have raised alarms over US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff hike, calling it a potential disaster for their industry. The Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) warned that the move threatens the country’s 60% market share in US salt imports, undermining price competitiveness and reducing demand.

SMAP founder Ismail Suttar stressed that while salt exports are small compared to textiles and surgical goods, they remain crucial for Pakistan’s trade balance. He cautioned that the US tariff—set at 29%—could severely impact exports, worsening the trade deficit. The move, he argued, aims to boost American manufacturing but could be “fatal” for Pakistan’s economy, particularly for SMEs already battling intense competition.

With the EU possibly reassessing its trade stance in response to US actions, Suttar urged the government to pursue diplomatic negotiations for tariff reductions. He called for an immediate task force to engage with US officials and push for lower tariffs, warning that failure to act could lead to job losses and a further economic downturn.