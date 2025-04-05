DRAP orders immediate recall of substandard veterinary injection

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an urgent recall alert for a batch of veterinary medicine deemed substandard, following multiple complaints received from the Directorate of Drug Control (DDC) Punjab.

In a notification issued Saturday, DRAP said that the product in question—Zaktyl-20 injection (For Veterinary Use Only), bearing registration number 052317 and batch number ZKA077—was manufactured by M/s Zakfas Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, located on Bosan Road, Multan. The injection contains Tylosin Tartrate 230mg/100ml, an antibiotic used in animals to treat bacterial infections.

According to laboratory testing conducted on samples by DDC Punjab, the product failed to meet required standards, prompting the alert.

DRAP has warned that the continued use of this substandard batch could result in treatment failure in animals, increased risk of complications, and may also contribute to the rise of antimicrobial resistance—a growing global health threat.

The authority has directed its National Regulatory Field Force and the provincial drug control departments to immediately conduct market surveys and remove the defective batch from the supply chain. Healthcare professionals, veterinarians, farmers, and distributors have been asked to remain vigilant and report any stock of the mentioned product still in circulation.

Consumers and farmers have also been strongly advised against using the product. If any adverse effects have been observed in animals treated with Zaktyl-20, they are urged to contact a veterinarian or healthcare provider immediately.

The recall underscores DRAP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight and ensure the safety and efficacy of medicines, particularly those used in the veterinary sector.