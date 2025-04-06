Sign inSubscribe
Mobile phone and internet services restored in Quetta after 3-day suspension

The disruption causes significant inconvenience for local traders and students who are unable to attend online classes during the service blackout

By Monitoring Desk

QUETTA: Mobile phone and internet services have been restored in Quetta after a three-day suspension due to security concerns.

The services were temporarily suspended by the authorities in Balochistan’s capital to address security issues. Shahid Rashid, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, confirmed the restoration of the services, stating that the suspension was a precautionary measure for safety.

The disruption had caused significant inconvenience for local traders and students who were unable to attend online classes during the service blackout.

