Power sector’s Rs165.25 billion arrears threaten SNGPL’s stability

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is grappling with severe liquidity issues, as outstanding receivables from the power sector have climbed to Rs165.256 billion, according to official sources informed cited by Business Recorder.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G), SNGPL warned that the financial strain threatens the sustainability of its operations and could potentially lead to international defaults by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) related to RLNG supplies.

Breakdown of the receivables reveals Rs43.522 billion due from Wapda’s power plants, including Guddu Power (Rs29.705 billion), Nandipur (Rs10.331 billion), TPS Muzaffargarh (Rs1.362 billion), GTPS Faisalabad (Rs1.8 billion), GTPS Shahdara (Rs175 million), SPS Faisalabad (Rs92 million), and NGPS Multan (Rs56 million).

Additionally, private sector dues include Rs2.252 billion from Kapco, Rs1.513 billion from Engro Energy, Rs20.943 billion from Liberty Power, and amounts from other producers such as Orient Power, FKPCL, Sapphire Power, Saif Power, Davis Energen, Halmore, and Altern Energy.

Government-owned entities also owe significant amounts, including Rs32.416 billion from QATPL, Rs31.813 billion from Balloki Power, and Rs28.252 billion from NPPMCL (HBS), totaling Rs92.481 billion.

Of the total Rs165.256 billion owed, Rs72.654 billion pertain to gas charges, Rs688 million to GIDC (including Late Payment Surcharge – LPS), and Rs91.969 billion to LPS on gas charges.

SNGPL highlighted that power producers have cited cash flow constraints due to delays in fund releases by CPPA-G and have urged SNGPL to seek intervention for an early resolution. The company cautioned that the ongoing financial pressure is impacting its ability to meet payment obligations towards upstream gas suppliers.