Riffat Raja heads FIA, Waqar Syed leads new cyber crime agency

ISLAMABAD: In a move set to reshape Pakistan’s digital and investigative landscape, the federal government on Saturday appointed new leadership for key law enforcement bodies, signaling a shift in cyber governance and political oversight.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja has been named Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), while a new agency—the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)—has been established under the leadership of Waqaruddin Syed.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), assumes the top position at the FIA after months of deliberation and vetting by the government. Regarded as an upright and seasoned officer, Raja previously led the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and served as Chief of Sindh Police.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the FIA, which has faced criticism over its handling of political investigations and increased monitoring of digital dissent.

In a parallel and equally significant development, the government formally launched the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), expanding its reach into the digital domain. Waqaruddin Syed, a Grade-20 PSP officer renowned for his expertise in cybercrime, has been appointed as the NCCIA’s first Director General. Syed, a former head of the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle and recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, brings considerable experience to the new agency.

The establishment of the NCCIA comes amid an escalating crackdown on online dissent, including the suspension of X (formerly Twitter), raising concerns among business leaders, investors, and digital rights advocates. Critics argue that while combating cyber threats is necessary, expanded surveillance and platform shutdowns could restrict free expression, undermine tech innovation, and deter investment in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

The dual appointments underscore the government’s prioritization of cyber governance and security enforcement. As the FIA and NCCIA move forward under new leadership, their approaches to online regulation and political neutrality will likely have profound implications for Pakistan’s business environment, digital freedoms, and international reputation.