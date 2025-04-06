Sindh government allocates Rs 437 million for SOS Children’s Villages Expansion

KARACHI: At a special ceremony marking four decades of SOS Children’s Villages service in Sindh, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced significant support for the organization’s continued efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable children.

The government committed to providing land in Karachi, Khairpur, and Jamshoro, alongside a financial allocation of Rs 437 million for the development of educational infrastructure.

The event, held at the CM House on Saturday, was attended by a distinguished group of individuals, including Dr. Dereje Wordofa, President of SOS Children’s Villages International; Shahid Hamid, President-elect of SOS Pakistan; Javed Jabbar, Chairman of SOS Sindh; and other prominent diplomats, philanthropists, business leaders, and volunteers. Minister of Local Government, Saeed Ghani, represented the Chief Minister, as he was tied up with prior commitments.

In his address, CM Shah praised SOS Children’s Villages for its family-like care model, which has been providing children without parental support a loving home for the past 75 years. “This unique approach, where a dedicated woman becomes the mother to 8-10 children, has restored the essential fabric of family life,” he said, emphasizing the organization’s humanitarian impact.

Shah lauded the global efforts of SOS International, which has expanded to 132 countries, and highlighted the role of Mrs. Souriya Anwar, who established SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan in 1975. The Chief Minister also congratulated SOS Children’s Villages Sindh for its 40 years of service, including the establishment of the first SOS Village in Karachi in 1985, followed by expansion into Jamshoro and Khairpur.

Noting the organization’s efforts in vocational training, Shah spoke about the SOS Technical Training Institute in Landhi, which annually trains over 1,200 youth in various disciplines. He commended the quality education provided by SOS schools and the focus on preparing young adults for independent living through its Youth Homes.

The CM also underscored the significant role of donors, volunteers, and SOS staff, appreciating their tireless efforts to maintain the organization’s mission. He mentioned the Sindh government’s long-standing partnership with SOS, particularly the government’s decision to allocate land for new SOS Villages in Karachi, Khairpur, and Jamshoro, as well as the Rs 437 million grant for Phase I of a new SOS Village in Prem Nagar, Islamkot, Tharparkar.

“This will be the first SOS Village in Tharparkar, bringing hope to children in one of the most underserved regions of Pakistan,” Shah remarked. He emphasized that the project would provide essential care, education, and opportunities for vulnerable children, thereby creating a brighter future for them.

Additionally, the CM highlighted the government’s broader vision for Tharparkar, which includes initiatives in healthcare, education, electrification, solar energy, and agriculture.

Dr. Dereje Wordofa, President of SOS Children’s Villages International, expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government for its unwavering support. He highlighted the organization’s presence in over 132 countries and its holistic approach to child development, offering both shelter and education.

Wordofa praised the leadership of CM Shah, acknowledging the government’s exemplary efforts in establishing SOS Villages across Sindh.

The event also saw the digital unveiling of the upcoming SOS Village in Prem Nagar, Tharparkar. Dr. Wordofa thanked all the institutions and individuals who contribute to SOS’s mission and expressed his hope for continued support.

In a meeting earlier, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah conveyed the Chief Minister’s message to Dr. Wordofa, acknowledging his outstanding services and reaffirming the government’s commitment to further expanding SOS Children’s Villages projects in Sindh.

As a mark of cultural hospitality, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani presented Dr. Wordofa with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and topi on behalf of the Chief Minister.