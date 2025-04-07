Apple challenges UK government’s demand for encrypted data access

Apple is challenging a UK government order demanding the creation of a “back door” into its encrypted cloud storage systems, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) confirmed on Monday.

The company is appealing the British government’s “technical capability notice,” which requires Apple to enable access to encrypted data, including messages and photos, even for users outside of the UK.

The ruling from the IPT, which followed a private hearing last month, also stated that neither Apple nor the British government would confirm or deny the accuracy of media reports on the case. This appeal comes after the UK’s Home Office argued that revealing the details of the case could potentially damage national security.

However, judges Rabinder Singh and Jeremy Johnson disagreed, stating that publicizing the bare details would not harm the public interest or national security.

The Washington Post first reported in February that the British government issued a technical notice to Apple to allow access to encrypted data, sparking concerns over privacy and security. Apple, known for its strong stance on user privacy, has long opposed building “backdoors” into its systems, citing the potential for exploitation by both hackers and governments.

In response to the UK’s demands, Apple had previously removed its most advanced cloud encryption feature, Advanced Data Protection, for new users in Britain, as part of its efforts to protect users’ privacy.