Binance founder appointed strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

Binance founder and crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao has been appointed as a strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a move officials hailed as a turning point in the country’s digital finance journey.

Zhao’s appointment was announced Monday during a meeting of the PCC chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, with key government stakeholders in attendance. Separate meetings were also held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

“This is a landmark moment for Pakistan,” said Aurangzeb. “With Zhao onboard, we are accelerating our vision to make Pakistan a regional powerhouse for Web3, digital finance, and blockchain-driven growth.”

The PCC — launched last month — aims to regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets into Pakistan’s financial system. In February, the finance ministry proposed forming a National Crypto Council, and in March, appointed entrepreneur Bilal Bin Saqib as chief adviser to the finance minister on the council.

As Strategic Advisor, Zhao will guide efforts on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption. “Pakistan is a country of 240 million people, over 60% under 30. The potential here is limitless,” he said.

PCC CEO Saqib called Zhao’s inclusion a powerful step toward “the future of finance.”