BYD launches premium Denza brand in Europe

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD launched its premium Denza brand in Europe on Monday, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand in the region and compete with established German manufacturers like BMW and Mercedes.

BYD, which sold over 4.2 million vehicles globally last year, with more than 90% of sales in China, sees Denza as a key player in its European strategy. Though Denza accounted for just over 3% of BYD’s total sales last year, it is expected to serve as a technological frontrunner for the company, with features that will eventually be integrated into other BYD models.

Alfredo Altavilla, BYD’s special adviser for Europe, revealed that Denza will debut its products in the region with the Z9 GT sport wagon, an electric vehicle boasting 1,000 horsepower, available by the end of 2025. Additionally, a hybrid version of the model will be launched in early 2026.

The brand’s product lineup will also include the D9 van, with the potential for off-road vehicles to be added in the future.

While the company has not disclosed specific pricing details, the first model is expected to be priced above BYD’s current highest model in Europe, which costs 72,000 euros ($78,790).

BYD, which already holds a 2.8% share of the European EV market, will continue expanding its footprint with hybrid vehicles in the region. The company plans to begin production at its first European plant in Hungary in October 2024, with a second production site in Turkey set to open by March 2026.

Combined, the two plants will have a total production capacity of 500,000 cars per year.

The launch of Denza comes as BYD seeks to strengthen its presence in Europe, tapping into a growing market for premium electric vehicles.