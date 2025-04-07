Hatton National Bank withdraws bid for Bank Alfalah’s Bangladesh operations

Sri Lanka’s Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) has withdrawn its non-binding offer to acquire the Bangladesh operations of Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah Ltd(BAFL). This decision brings an end to months of speculation and due diligence efforts aimed at expanding HNB’s footprint into the Bangladeshi market.

In August 2024, HNB expressed interest in acquiring BAFL’s Bangladesh operations, submitting a non-binding offer and initiating discussions pending regulatory approvals. By November 2024, both the State Bank of Pakistan and Bangladesh Bank granted in-principle approvals, allowing HNB to conduct due diligence on BAFL’s Bangladeshi assets and liabilities.

BAFL’s presence in Bangladesh dates back to 2005, when it acquired the Dhaka branch of Shamil Bank of Bahrain for $17.9 million, marking its first foray outside Pakistan. Over the years, BAFL expanded to seven branches across major cities, including Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet.

Despite a modest branch network, BAFL’s Bangladesh operations have demonstrated profitability. In 2024, the branches reported profits of Rs2.1 billion, a 22.3% increase from the previous year. However, deposit growth has remained stagnant at approximately Rs55 billion over the past few years, indicating challenges in expanding the deposit base.

HNB, established in 1888, is a leading private sector bank in Sri Lanka with a network of over 250 branches and 820 ATMs nationwide. The proposed acquisition was seen as a strategic move to diversify HNB’s operations and tap into the growing Bangladeshi economy. Fitch Ratings had noted that the acquisition would have a modest impact on HNB’s capital, estimating less than a 1 percentage point drop in capital ratios due to increased risk-weighted assets.

Despite these considerations, HNB has decided to retract its bid. While specific reasons were not disclosed, industry analysts speculate that factors such as regulatory complexities, alignment of business strategies, and economic conditions in both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh may have influenced the decision.

For BAFL, HNB’s withdrawal means the continuation of its operations in Bangladesh, at least in the short term. The bank may explore other potential buyers or strategic partnerships to divest its Bangladeshi assets. Alternatively, BAFL might focus on revitalizing its Bangladesh operations to address challenges like stagnant deposit growth while leveraging the profitability of its existing branches.

The Bangladeshi banking sector, characterized by a mix of local and foreign banks, remains competitive. HNB’s initial interest had signaled confidence in the market’s potential, and its withdrawal may prompt other regional banks to reassess opportunities within Bangladesh.

HNB’s decision to withdraw its bid for BAFL’s Bangladesh operations underscores the complexities inherent in cross-border banking acquisitions. While the move halts HNB’s immediate expansion plans into Bangladesh, it leaves the door open for other strategic initiatives in the region. For BAFL, the focus may now shift to enhancing its operational performance in Bangladesh or seeking alternative avenues for divestment.

As the South Asian banking landscape continues to evolve, such developments highlight the dynamic interplay of strategy, regulation, and market conditions influencing financial institutions’ decisions in the region.