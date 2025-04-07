Is It Still a Good Time to Open a Padel Court?

Two years ago, the rhythm of urban leisure was predictable and comfortable. After long work days or during slow weekends, the routine was familiar: returning home, shedding the day’s fatigue, and settling into your sofas or at the nearest chai dhaba.

Today, that landscape has dramatically shifted. The city pulses with a new energy, where every spare moment is now a potential opportunity to play padel. Dinner is no longer a leisurely affair, but a rushed prelude to padel bookings. Conversations have transformed from idle chat to passionate discussions about court availability, playing techniques, and the next tournament. Where once we sought comfort, we now chase the adrenaline of a fast-paced game, our social calendars revolving around the unmistakable bounce of a padel ball.

When padel first arrived in Pakistan, it was an exciting novelty, drawing fitness enthusiasts, former tennis and squash players, and social sports fans alike. Fast forward a year, and the market has transformed into a high-growth industry with investors pouring in money, courts appearing in every major city, and competition reaching new heights. But within this rapid expansion, hides a critical question: is it still a profitable business to open a padel court today?

Is the Investment Worth It?

It is not cheap to make a padel court. In fact, it is quite expensive to build a padel court, especially if you want a world class turf and don’t cut corners.

Last year Profit did a feature on padel tennis, the world’s fastest growing sport, and learnt that it requires around Rs 15 million to build a padel court that meets international standards. Considering this figure, even if one was to make a subpar court, the investment would be sizable.

Yousuf Ghaznavi, CMO of Legends Arena, highlighted, “We construct padel courts ourselves, since TS Builders, the parent company of Legends, are a certified sports construction company, so our investment is lower than standard market costs. We currently have nine paddle courts, and since we focus on high-end builds, each one typically costs between 8 to 9 million rupees.”

But are the returns on this investment (ROI) as significant?

For the early entrants, the answer is a resounding yes. When Legends Arena first opened its courts, it charged Rs 4,000 to 6,500 per hour. With an average court booking of 6-8 hours per day, early investors quickly recouped their investments. Now the hourly rate is around Rs 8000 across most padel courts in Karachi, with the majority of them booked around the clock.

Ghaznavi confirms this success, “We reinvested most of our earnings because we see long-term growth in padel. The demand has been consistent, and our premium experience ensures customers return.”

For newer entrants, however, the ROI is becoming trickier. With increased competition, pricing wars have begun, forcing some courts to lower rates. The key to success now lies in differentiation; offering better facilities, prime locations, or strategic partnerships to maintain a steady revenue stream.

This is evident in some new facilities, like Padelverse in Karachi. They have built Karachi’s first and biggest indoor padel club in a huge warehouse in Korangi.

Safinah Danish Elahi, cofounder of Padelverse, told Profit, “My cofounder Jaffar Hashim originally had the idea for an innovative padel court. With 11 years at P&G and two years in the Philippines, he was exposed to the sport at a more advanced stage. Upon returning, he introduced the idea, and given our shared background in sports and long-standing friendship, we decided to pursue it.”

She divulged that the duo spent six months searching for the right location, considering several sites in Karachi before settling on their current space. “Initially, we planned for a smaller setup, but recognising the potential, we expanded to a fully air-conditioned, temperature-controlled facility with seven courts, a social zone, and Evergreen café.”

Paddle is the fastest-growing sport globally, surpassing squash and even tennis in some regions. Inspired by international models, particularly indoor warehouse-style clubs in Dubai, the founders of Pdelverse wanted to introduce this advanced concept in Pakistan. “The challenge with outdoor courts was extreme heat, limiting playtime. Our indoor facility solved this, making paddle accessible throughout the day,” Jaffer Hashim, cofounder of Padelverse, shared.

Even though the owners politely declined to share the total investment that went into Padelverse, we estimate the investment to be around Rs 80 to 90 million for the fully air conditioned seven court facility.

Some concerns about the location of Padelverse were raised, considering that even though it is located 10 minutes away from DHA, the Korangi site is a low income area with a supposed security risk.

Elahi countered, stating that, “Initially, the location in Korangi did create some hesitation, with people waiting for others to visit first before deciding to come. However, over time, this concern faded. Now, in our third month, footfall is strong, and the location is no longer a deterrent for regular visitors.”

Continuing, she added, “First, while Korangi is large, our facility is right at its edge, making it easily accessible, just a 10-minute drive from DHA. Second, the club is inside a gated community with multiple security checkpoints, ensuring a safe and controlled environment. Lastly, the ambiance we’ve created is welcoming and family-friendly, with social spaces, kids playing areas, and a well-known café attracting a diverse crowd. Bringing female players to the venue required effort, but through social media, word-of-mouth, and active participation in the paddle community, more women started visiting. Hosting major tournaments with hundreds of attendees further normalised the location. Today, even late-night slots are in high demand, and players, including families, feel safe.”

It is still too soon to estimate their ROI since it has been less than three months to its launch. However, with expansion plans already in motion, our assumption is that the returns are attractive. “The return on investment (ROI) has exceeded expectations. When launching the facility, projections were made based on anticipated interest, and so far, demand has been higher than expected, especially during Ramadan,” Elahi stated.

While there are cheaper and even free padel court options in parks and residential compounds, the appeal of padel lies in its social nature and the overall playing experience. A well-designed facility enhances that experience, making it a key factor in attracting and retaining players.

Beyond these major players with investments ranging from Rs 100 million to Rs 400 million, several smaller contenders are entering the padel market, aiming to establish themselves with more modest investments of Rs 20 million to Rs 50 million.

Padel Park, a smaller facility compared to Legends and Padelverse, opened in Lahore in July last year with two padel courts. As one of the first three padel facilities in the city, it set itself apart with a cozy sitting area and a welcoming ambiance.

According to co-founder Saad Mujeeb, the two-court setup required an investment of approximately Rs 20 million. With the market booming, Padel Park quickly became one of Lahore’s top-performing courts, achieving a payback period of less than a year, far exceeding initial expectations of 1 to 1.5 years.

The legacy of Legends

As we see this new sport take the country by storm, it is no secret that more investment will be poured into padel courts. Everyone wants a piece of this cake while it’s still fresh.

The question is; is the cake still fresh?

Being the first to establish itself in the commercial padel market gave Legends a clear advantage. Early brand recognition, customer loyalty, and a premium reputation have solidified its standing despite the influx of new competitors.

Ghaznavi agrees, “Yes, Legends certainly benefits from an early entrant advantage. Beyond just offering paddle courts, we have prioritised exceptional client service, fostering strong relationships that ensure high retention. Our focus on customer experience, how we engage with and take care of our clients, has been a key factor in our sustained success.”

Not to forget, its ambiance and social atmosphere sets Legends apart. It’s more than just a sports facility; it’s a social hub where people from similar backgrounds come together, making it a preferred gathering spot. “Our spacious setup allows us to accommodate more visitors comfortably, and even when there’s a wait, guests enjoy the overall environment and various other activities available.”

Unlike venues that offer just one activity, Legends provides a well-rounded experience, which keeps people coming back. The combination of high-quality service, strong community ties, and a dynamic social setting makes Legends a standout destination, reinforcing its early mover advantage in the industry.

“We offer an entire experience, not just padel,” said Ghaznavi. “That’s why they’re willing to pay higher rates here instead of going to cheaper alternatives.”

Legends’ ability to expand beyond its flagship location is another key differentiator. Smaller competitors are still adding courts at the same site, while Legends is opening entire new branches, cementing its dominance in the market.

Is There Still Room for Growth?

The Legends Arena introduced padel to Pakistan when they built the first commercial padel courts in the country in 2023.

Exactly a year ago, in conversation with Profit, the CEO of Legends Arena Talal Shah Khan said, “The city requires about 15 or 16 similar facilities to meet the needs of the large population.”

Fast forward a year later, the city may not have seen any other sports arenas matching the scale of Legends pop up.

Today, 20 months since Legends opened its doors to the public, Karachi alone houses over a 100 courts. The market has expanded at an unprecedented rate, perhaps even faster than we had predicted last year.

Documenting the rise of padel is one aspect, while another important consideration is the question whether the supply of padel courts is close to outstripping its demand.

Ghaznavi argues that saturation isn’t a concern yet. “The sport is growing as fast as the courts. Every day, new players are discovering padel. So while competition is high, demand is still strong.”

He shared how Legends has expanded over the last 20 months and manages to build and operate more courts across the city, without having to build massive arenas, “We operate sports facilities under a franchise-like model, managing operations, marketing, and overall management while investors provide the funding.”

Unlike smaller competitors focused solely on adding courts, Legends has taken a strategic approach to expansion through partnerships, introducing the Cross Court and Padel Up by Legends. Ghaznavi shared, “As we started out, we had just two courts, then added a third. When we spoke last year, we were in the process of constructing our fourth and fifth courts. After that, we introduced two championship courts, bringing our total to seven. Just last month, we expanded again, adding two more, so now we have nine courts at this location alone.”

Across all locations, Legends currently operates 20 courts. That includes the nine at Legends, plus several other key sites, including Cross Court, which has three courts, Jahangir Khan Club has two, Paddle Up has two and HMR has two.

Ghaznavi added, “We just opened two new courts in Islamabad last Sunday. And we’re not stopping there. We’re now expanding beyond Karachi, heading to Hyderabad, and have already locked in a deal with DHA Lahore.”

This innovative approach allows investors to fund new courts while Legends handles operations, branding, and marketing, ensuring a premium playing experience.

Currently managing 20 courts across six locations in Karachi and Islamabad, Legends continues to set itself apart. More than just increasing court numbers, the brand is dedicated to fostering a thriving padel community through tournaments, corporate events, and academies, cementing its position as a leader in the sport’s growth.

“Our business strategy revolves around reinvesting most of our earnings because we see significant future potential in sports. The sports industry continues to grow, with new players constantly emerging. Paddle, for instance, has skyrocketed in popularity, with Karachi alone seeing 100 new courts in just 20 months,” he added.

Ghaznavi explained how TS Builders specialise in sports construction and receive multiple inquiries daily about building paddle courts. “We don’t view other court owners as competitors but as clients, contributing to the sport’s expansion. Initially, we had just two courts, but as demand grew, we expanded. Given Karachi’s vast population, it’s unrealistic for everyone to play at Legends, so more courts in different locations help the sport thrive.”

According to Ghaznavi, the market isn’t becoming saturated; instead, it’s growing. More courts mean more accessibility, bringing in new players. “This benefits our construction business, TS Builders, as every new court project becomes another business opportunity.”

Agreeing with this assertion, Elahi said, “With just two and a half months into operations, our expansion plans are already in motion and we have announced Wasim Akram as a partner. While still in the early stages, the goal is to develop a scalable model that can be implemented in Karachi, other cities in Pakistan, or even internationally.”

Regarding market strategy, Hashim added that there are two approaches: competing for existing players or growing the overall player base. “Given Pakistan’s current padel landscape, the latter is the focus. While many new courts have opened, demand still exceeds supply, with booking slots often unavailable. The increasing number of amateur and beginner players indicates strong growth potential too.”

To stand out, the founders prioritised differentiation, investing in a fully indoor facility. This ensures a unique offering, particularly in extreme weather conditions, where their courts remain the only viable option for daytime play. This model would be extremely successful in cities like Lahore and Islamabad since they experience extremely hot summers.

Similarly, Mujeeb shared that Padel Park is also expanding and adding three additional courts soon bringing the total number of their padel courts to five. Mujeeb acknowledges that the market in Lahore is becoming increasingly saturated, with growing competition, especially when the market in Lahore is not as big as that of Karachi, yet. The land adjacent to Padel Park has been acquired by others to open similar facilities. While these new courts may not match Padel Park in quality, they have aggressively lowered their prices to compete.

We learnt that the market has not been saturated yet but it is evolving. As more courts are built, the number of players is also increasing, which helps balance the high demand. According to Ghaznavi, the trend suggests saturation could happen eventually, but for now, the market continues to grow.

However, with five courts opening every month in Karachi alone, the industry may reach a tipping point soon. Investors must now be more strategic, choosing prime locations, targeting new demographics, and offering unique services to stand out or risk being yet another unkempt padel court that is one’s last resort when better courts are at full occupancy.

Has Demand Kept Up with Supply?

Well, to answer the question simply, yes. The demand for a free padel slot is as high as it has ever been.

Even with the increasing number of courts, finding available slots remains a challenge, especially during peak hours. Many people are still struggling to secure their preferred time slots, indicating that demand is outpacing supply. While more courts provide additional options, prime-time slots are consistently booked, reinforcing the sport’s sustained popularity.

Despite this, the present demand has impacted the price of playing padel.

While slashing rates to compete is not as evident in Karachi, some courts in Lahore are resorting to competitive pricing.

Mujeeb highlights, “Lahore’s market dynamics differ from Karachi’s. Club Padel, for instance, initially charged Rs 7,000 per session but lacked enough courts to accommodate the surge in players. Now, they offer hourly slots at Rs 5,000, yet still have some vacancies. In contrast, Karachi’s larger market sees demand consistently outpacing supply.”

Another strategy has been to increase market size, encouraging casual players to play more often through discounts and deals. Many facilities now offer membership bundles and loyalty programs to boost frequency among existing customers.

To strengthen its position, Padel Park has leveraged WhatsApp for community building, using group chats to foster engagement among players. Additionally, they have introduced padel coaching to attract beginners and expand their customer base.

Padel Park has also driven growth through strategic partnerships and events, including collaborations with Endeavor and other tournaments. Their latest partnership with Kickstart further strengthens their outreach.

Bank deals and discounts are a popular strategy to keep up with the growing supply, without having to slash hourly slot rates.

Padel Park offers a 15% discount through Bank Alfalah, which also supports their marketing efforts. A partnership with Bank of Punjab is set to go live after Eid, providing discounts ranging from 30% to 50%, with costs shared between the bank and Padel Park.

To explain the growing size of the market for padel, Ghaznavi explained, “Before Legends’ Padel Academy, we had a tennis academy. But as players grew in padel and awareness spread, parents moved their kids from tennis to battle. Now, in just a year, our battle academy is bigger than the tennis academy. We haven’t really gone out of our way to push it. No heavy ads, no extra effort. In the last 20 months, I’ve spent maybe Rs 300,000 rupees on ads, which is nothing.”

At Legends, occupancy rates remain high, with courts booked until late at night. The facility operates 22 hours a day, with some slots extending to 3-5 a.m. on weekends. Even with the rise in competition, premium facilities maintain their appeal.

“When games are spread across nine courts instead of seven or five, they finish earlier, around 3 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. However, on weekends, play can last until 5 a.m. Courts rarely remain empty, as 95–97% of slots are pre-booked. Players prefer Legends as their first choice, and its courts tend to be fully occupied before others,” Ghaznavi shared, indicating that the occupancy has remained high despite increasing options.

With the influx of new courts, pricing has become a major battleground. While Legends Arena has maintained premium rates due to its brand positioning, many newer courts have had to slash prices to attract customers. In some areas, hourly rates have dropped from Rs 7,000-8,000 to Rs 4,000-5,000.

To combat this, Legends has leveraged strategic partnerships with banks, offering discounts and loyalty programs to retain high-value customers. Ghaznavi noted, “Through bank collaborations, we offer discounts that make us competitive, even with lower-end courts. People prefer quality and are willing to pay a bit more for a superior experience.”

Some players may choose cheaper alternatives, but serious paddle players prioritise quality. Smaller facilities often lack top-tier courts, making a world-class facility more appealing. Long-time customers continue to book courts at Legends, showing that price isn’t the main factor, experience matters more. Many are willing to pay Rs 2,000 extra for a better experience, as the price reflects the quality they receive.

Supporting a similar argument, Hashim also detailed, “ The pricing strategy for Padelverse’s indoor facility aligns with other multi-sport, multi-court clubs in Karachi, despite the significantly higher overhead costs. While initially considering a premium pricing model due to the high expenses associated with an air-conditioned indoor venue, the goal of making padel more accessible led to a competitive price structure. The facility ensures affordability by securing substantial bank discounts, with partnerships that offer up to 50% off, bringing peak-hour rates down to Rs 4,000 per hour.”

They argue that the value proposition extends beyond just pricing. Players benefit from a top-tier facility featuring well-maintained courts, temperature control, and a clean, secure environment, enhancing the overall playing experience. Maintaining an indoor club requires significant investment, particularly in electricity costs, court upkeep, and providing additional services like ball boys, which are a standard offering in Karachi.

“Despite perceptions that indoor venues cater to an elite clientele, the pricing is comparable to outdoor clubs, some of which have higher base rates, especially during peak hours. Unlike a high-end club in Lahore that charges Rs 12,000 for a 1.5-hour slot without ball boys, Padelverse offers a premium experience at a lower price. By balancing affordability with top-class service, the club successfully attracts a broad audience while sustaining a viable business model.” Hashim concluded.

Lower-tier courts in less prime locations have begun experiencing vacant slots, particularly on weekdays. While weekend demand remains strong, weekday afternoons and late nights see fewer bookings. This trend suggests that while padel’s popularity is rising, investors need to consider location and customer convenience carefully.

Paddling into the future

Padel’s future in Pakistan depends on whether it can move beyond being a passing craze and establish itself as a sustainable business. The market is currently divided between two types of investors, established players like Legends, who prioritise quality, customer experience, and long-term viability, and smaller investors looking for quick returns, which has led to inconsistent court quality and the risk of oversaturation. While countries like Spain and Dubai have sustained padel as a dominant sport for years, its success in Pakistan will rely on accessibility and affordability. If prices remain high, it may remain exclusive to the elite, but if facilities become more affordable, the sport could see widespread adoption, ensuring its longevity.

Beyond its business potential, padel’s biggest strength lies in its social and community-driven nature. Unlike individual sports such as squash, padel is played in doubles, fostering engagement, networking, and a sense of belonging. Legends has capitalised on this by hosting corporate events, academies, and social tournaments to grow a strong player base. “We recently hosted a YPO (Young Professional Organization) event, bringing together top entrepreneurs and executives for a padel tournament,” says Ghaznavi. “It’s not just about sports, it’s about building a culture.” By partnering with schools, universities, and corporations, Legends is ensuring that padel doesn’t just remain a short-term trend but becomes a long-term fixture in Pakistan’s sports landscape.

Similarly, other padel courts are also engaging in partnerships, as well as corporate events. Elahi shared, “”We’re actively organising tournaments, which are sponsored by multiple brands. In addition to that, we’re hosting various events, like the District 19 event that happened recently.”

People are booking our courts for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, and mini tournaments. Padelverse also shared that they are planning pop-ups at their tournaments, giving sponsors an opportunity for visibility, whether through point-of-sale setups or general brand awareness. “So overall, we’re engaged in a mix of competitive and social events, creating a dynamic experience for both players and partners,” Elahi concluded.

For investors considering entering the market now, the opportunity is still there—but the approach must evolve. Simply setting up a court is no longer enough. Success will depend on location, differentiation, and a strong long-term strategy. Established players, with their brand loyalty, premium facilities, and strategic expansion, are well-positioned for continued growth. However, new entrants must take a more calculated approach, focusing either on high-quality experiences or competitive pricing to survive in a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive market.

As Ghaznavi puts it, “It’s not too late to enter, but it’s not as easy as it was a year ago. Investors must innovate. Those who do will succeed; those who don’t will struggle.”

In the end, padel’s boom in Pakistan is far from over, but its future will be shaped by those who adapt, innovate, and build beyond the hype. The smartest players, both on and off the court, will be the ones who truly win.