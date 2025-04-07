New Haval H6 GT PHEV set to arrive in Pakistan by end of 2025

Great Wall Motors is preparing to introduce the Haval H6 GT PHEV to international markets in October, with its local launch expected by the end of the year.

The release follows a series of new hybrid, electric, and petrol vehicle launches this year by brands like MG, Kia, Jetour, and Hyundai.

The local market has already seen the arrival of models such as the Kia EV9, Jetour Dashing X70 Plus, Hyundai Sonata N Line, and the fifth-generation Kia Sportage Hybrid. The addition of the H6 GT PHEV will further expand the range of available plug-in hybrid options.

The Haval H6 GT PHEV has dimensions of 4727mm in length, 1940mm in width, and 1729mm in height, supported by a 2738mm wheelbase. The exterior is equipped with LED headlights and taillights, automatic headlights with a “Follow Me Home” function, LED fog lights, a hands-free electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and rain-sensing wipers.

Inside, the vehicle offers a 25-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 8-way electric adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, a 4-way electric adjustable front passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, microfiber suede leather-accented upholstery, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, and an 8-speaker sound system. Dual-zone automatic climate control, rear passenger air vents, wired Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are also included.

The H6 GT PHEV is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 321kW and 762Nm of torque. It features a 43kWh ternary lithium battery and a 2-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with all-wheel drive.

Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, a 360-degree view monitor, reverse assist, and automatic parking assist. Additional technologies include driver drowsiness detection, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, and traffic sign recognition.

As competition in the hybrid and electric vehicle segment grows, Great Wall Motors’ launch of the Haval H6 GT PHEV will add further momentum to the market’s shift toward new energy vehicles.