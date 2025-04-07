Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices fall 2% amid trade tensions, recession fears

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 2% as escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China stoked fears of a recession that could reduce crude demand.

Both the Brent and WTI benchmarks dropped to their lowest levels since April 2021.

Brent futures fell by $1.61, or 2.5%, to $63.97 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by $1.64, or 2.7%, to $60.35. Last week, Brent and WTI experienced declines of 10.9% and 10.6%, respectively, as concerns over the impact of tariffs and a potential economic slowdown grew.

Saudi Arabia also made significant cuts to its crude oil prices for Asian buyers, dropping them to the lowest level in four months. This move signals concerns that tariffs will impact global oil demand.

The U.S. and China are locked in a growing trade dispute, with China imposing additional levies of 34% on American goods. Although oil, gas, and refined product imports were exempt from the new tariffs, the broader economic implications—such as inflation and slowed growth—could weigh on oil prices.

In addition, the OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC members and allies, has advanced its plans to increase oil production. The group now plans to boost output by 411,000 barrels per day in May, a significant increase from the previously planned 135,000 bpd.

This influx of supply, coupled with weaker demand signals from Asia, further adds downward pressure on prices.

Previous article
U.S. dollar drops against yen and Swiss franc amid trade war fears
Next article
Binance founder appointed strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Sets Sights on $60B Export Goal with Focus on Textile...

Under the “Uraan Pakistan” plan, government emphasizes modernization, value addition, and export-friendly reforms

MoC reviews strategy to counter 29% US Tariff hike

Binance founder appointed strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

U.S. dollar drops against yen and Swiss franc amid trade war fears

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.