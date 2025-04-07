Pakistan to showcase $6 Trillion mineral wealth at PMIF25 forum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to unveil its vast, untapped mineral wealth to the global investment community at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), scheduled to be held on April 8–9 in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Hosted by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in partnership with the Government of Pakistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the two-day event aims to transform Pakistan into a mining investment frontier.

Covering approximately 600,000 square kilometers of mineral-rich outcrops and hosting 92 known minerals—52 of which are commercially exploited—Pakistan’s mining sector currently supports 5,000 operational mines and over 50,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), employing nearly 300,000 workers. The country produces more than 68.52 million metric tons of minerals annually.

The forum will begin with opening remarks from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is expected to emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir are also scheduled to address the forum on the opening day.

Day 1 Agenda (April 8):

The event will kick off with a high-level Ministerial Dialogue on “Driving Responsible Growth in Mining – Governance, Cooperation & Building Resilient Supply Chains.”

Moderated by Eithne Treanor, the panel will include Ishaq Dar, Energy Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Kenya’s Minister Hassan Ali Joho, and Abdulrahman Belushi of Saudi Arabia.

Julian Kettle, Vice Chairman of Wood Mackenzie, will present a spotlight session titled “The Energy Transition Starts and Ends with Copper,” followed by an address from Ali Pervaiz Malik, Pakistan’s Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division).

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, will share insights on the future of Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits.

In a related panel titled “Unlocking Pakistan’s Mineral Potential – Global Interest & Emerging Local Players,” Bristow will join Zijin Mining’s Shen Shaoyang and NRL Chairman Muhammad Ali Tabba.

Additional highlights will include the Announcement of New Discoveries in Exploration Licenses, speeches by chief guests, and an MOU Exchange Ceremony.

The National Minerals Policy 2025 will be unveiled during a session on “Attracting Investment & Growth.” Panelists will include Dr. Hamid Ashraf, Wood Mackenzie’s Wael Jaber, and legal experts from White & Case and Mandviwalla & Zafar.

Another panel titled “Driving the Reko Diq Project Forward” will feature Isak Mare of Reko Diq Mining Company, JD Singleton of Weir, Barrick’s James Ferguson, Wärtsilä’s Alexandre Eykerman, and Metso VP Mikko Sorri, moderated by Wood Mackenzie’s Patrick Barnes.

Day 1 will conclude with a geological panel, “Mapping the Future: The Role of National Geological Surveys,” featuring speakers from Saudi, Chinese, Russian, and Pakistani geological agencies, including Dr. Sajjad Ahmad from the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

Day 2 Agenda (April 9):

The second day will open with a Deep Dive into Reko Diq’s feasibility study, led by Russell Howard Owen and Daniel Nel from Reko Diq Mining Company.

An early session on “Strengthening Industry-Academia Linkages” will include panelists such as Barrick’s Richard Barley, NAVTTC Chair Gulmina Bilal, BUITEMS Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, and GIKI’s Sami Farooq. The discussion will center on preparing a future-ready mining workforce.

The Investment Panel titled “Financing the Future” will be moderated by Bloomberg’s Faseeh Mangi and feature IFC’s Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, ADB’s Cathy Marsh, Pakistan’s Corporate Finance Additional Secretary Qumar Sarwar Abbasi, and legal experts from Sullivan & Cromwell.

In a critical discussion on ESG, the session “Promoting Responsible Mining” will include panelists like Ashley Price from Reko Diq Mining Company, ADB’s Claire Alidenes, DMT Group’s Herman Cornelissen, and sustainability advocate Ayla Majid.

The two-day forum will conclude with closing remarks by Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director & CEO of OGDCL.

It is pertinent to mention that PMIF25 is driven by a bold vision to establish Pakistan as a pivotal player in the global mining economy.

The mission is to position the country as the next frontier for minerals and metals exploration by encouraging public-private collaboration, ensuring regulatory transparency, and enabling responsible mining practices.

As global demand for critical minerals accelerates, PMIF25 is likely to present a golden opportunity for Pakistan to integrate into international mineral value chains, attract foreign investment, and leverage its vast natural wealth to fuel sustainable economic growth.