Starlink set to launch satellite internet services in Pakistan by year-end

Regulatory framework and final approval process underway for satellite internet services

By Monitoring Desk

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider, is expected to launch its services in Pakistan by November or December this year, according to IT Minister Shaza Fatima. The announcement came during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology on Monday.

Minister Fatima assured that there are no significant obstacles in the licensing process for Starlink. However, she highlighted that satellite internet is a new technology for Pakistan, requiring careful consideration of multiple perspectives before the final regulations are drafted. To aid in this, a consultant has been hired to help formulate the regulatory framework.

Once the regulations are finalised, Starlink will need to reapply for its formal operational license, Fatima confirmed. The regulatory framework is expected to be completed soon, allowing Starlink to move forward with its full application.

In addition to Starlink, Fatima revealed that a Chinese company, Shanghai Spacecom, has also applied to offer similar satellite internet services in Pakistan, signaling increasing interest in the satellite internet market.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman further briefed the committee, confirming that Starlink has been granted a temporary license to operate. However, he added that a full operational license will only be issued once the final regulatory framework is in place. As of now, the process is in its final stages, with Starlink expected to reapply once the regulations are finalised.

The meeting concluded with the expectation that Starlink’s infrastructure deployment will be completed in the coming months, and the service will be fully operational by the end of the year.

Microsoft pulls back from China, ends joint venture with Wicresoft
Apple challenges UK government’s demand for encrypted data access
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

