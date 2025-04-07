TRG’s chaos spoils arbitrage opportunity for the stock market

It is the 11th of January 2022. As the results are announced, it seems Zia Chishti has been ousted completely and totally from TRG Pakistan. Chishti stands defeated and there is a sense that the fall from grace is final. What began from allegations of sexual harassment against the Chief Executive of the company seemed to be reaching their conclusion. The elections were the last throw of the dice for Chishti. After having stepped down as a board member, he threw his own hat in the ring for the elections that were being held.

In addition to that, Zia’s mother, half brother and two of his long-time associates also made themselves eligible for the directors’ election. With a final lobbying attempt at the elections itself, it seemed that he had accepted his defeat and took the results on the chin. When the votes were tallied up, Chishti had lost and there was a feeling that the worst was behind the company.

Alas, that was not so. The elections were held at ICAP Auditorium situated near Teen Talwar in Karachi. What has followed since then seems poetic as the two sides have unsheathed their swords in a battle that shows little sign of resolving.

TRG descends into chaos

In the summer of 2021, TRG Pakistan was riding a wave of exceptional financial performance. The company had just closed out its financial year 2021 with earnings per share of Rs 47 and it seemed like a viable investment by many of the brokerage houses in the market. Considering the slim pickings that were available in the technological sector, TRG was a star performer and its growth was justifying the trust placed on it. Most of the success could be attributed to Zia Chishti who had created companies like Afiniti which were operating call centres and providing solutions to customers all around the world.

TRG Pakistan was created back in 2002 and was an umbrella which would house companies like Afiniti underneath it. Based on this complex structure, TRG Pakistan would have a stake in the different ventures that were being carried out.

Then came the allegations against him which caused the dominoes to topple one after the other. Chishti had to step down as the CEO of Afiniti and then of TRG Pakistan. He also stepped down from his position as a board member at TRG Pakistan. But it seemed that he was not going to go down so easily. He tried to make a feeble attempt to get elected on the board again but ,seeing the writing on the wall, chose to accept his inevitable defeat.

This was not the end. Since then, he has fought tooth and nail to come back on the helm of the company he built and it seems the management at TRG Pakistan is ready to go toe to toe against him.

As soon as he was out of the door, Chishti tried to carry out a silent and hostile takeover. In October of 2002, Chishti allegedly joined hands with the JS Group and started to accumulate the shares of the company in the background. A petition was filed in the SIndh High Court in 2022 which stated that the JS Group was collecting the shares of TRG Pakistan, however, they had failed to disclose these purchases according to the rules and regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). As JS Group was an associate of TRG, they were mandated to disclose when they bought even one share. They failed to do so.

In addition to that, the petition also alleged that the JS Group had acquired more than 30% of the shareholding which would have mandated them to carry out a public offer to acquire more shares from the public. Again, this was not done. Based on this, the court barred the JS Group from voting on the shares that they had bought as this constituted circumventing the rules and regulations.

In January 2023, another petition was filed at the Sindh High Court which asked the court to pass an order which would not allow Chishti to create a third party interest which would buy the shareholding of Zia and his wife and carry out another attempt at a hostile takeover.

Seeing all of these attempts fail, Chishti chose to speak to the sensibilities of his shareholders. The management at TRG had to issue clarifications and notifications to the PSX alleging that a malicious campaign was being carried out against them. A defamation lawsuit was filed against the directors by Chishti which led to bailable arrest warrants being issued against the directors.

In terms of drawing the battle out in the public, an ad was taken out by Zia in the leading newspapers in the US bringing to attention a case of alleged malpractises being carried out by the directors which were destroying the company from the inside. The focus of the ad was to accuse the Chief Executive and two of its directors as they were looking to protect their own interest rather than looking out for the company. This was an attempt to carry out a trial in the public domain as well as carry out attacks in the legal sphere.

Chishti was drawing out support from the shareholders by informing them of the operational mismanagement being carried out at Afiniti which was the crown jewel at TRG Pakistan. In addition to that, another investment in Ibex had seen its share price crash from its peak and funds at Ibex were being used to buy shares of TRG Pakistan through an opaque subsidiary of TRG International called Greentree Holdings.

Under the new leadership, the revenues had fallen even when the dollar had appreciated which should have boosted the revenues in a positive direction. The ad was supposed to act as a call to action to remove the whole board and amend the Articles of Association which would have released the stranglehold of the current directors. Chishti was a major shareholder in the company which gave him the power to call a board meeting. In response to these allegations, the management at TRG came out swinging and stated that any move made by its former CEO to move back in would be damaging to the reputation and value of the company and that there was an active effort being made to gain control over TRG Pakistan.

In terms of the ownership of the shares, Chishti already held a large amount of shares before he was forced to step down. Even after he left the company, he started to use his wife’s trading account in conjunction with the JS Group in order to increase his shareholding in the company. The reason for this accumulation was that whenever the next election of directors was going to take place, Chishti would be able to use these shares to elect his own members on the board and then return to his company yet again.

TRG Pakistan was not going to take this lying down either. TRG Pakistan did not have the resources to be able to buy the shares to thwart this attack. In response, they started to use Greentree Holdings which was allegedly being used to buy shares with the profits TRG Pakistan was earning from its foreign subsidiaries. Rather than paying these profits to its shareholders, these funds were being used to buy shares through an international subsidiary. In June of 2021, Greentree held no shares. Fast forward to June of 2023 and the subsidiary had amassed 28.5% of the total shares.

It seemed that TRG Pakistan was able to fight off all the legal, public and ownership based attacks that were being carried out. They also held a moral legitimacy in the situation as any attempt being made by Chishti was being criticized for the allegations that stood against his name.

Financial performance starts to suffer

While the two sides battled each other, the financial performance started to fall behind. The losses that were being made by the company started to pile up. At the end of June 2023, the company suffered a loss of Rs 2.45 per share. TRG Pakistan does not generate any revenues by itself. It has investments in different subsidiaries and, based on the movement in the value of this investment, the company is able to declare a profit or a loss.

At the end of the first quarter alone, TRG Pakistan made a loss of Rs 15.7 per share due to the devaluation of its investment which had increased to Rs 19.4 by December end. The losses kept piling up to Rs 30.7 per share in March and Rs 56.6 per share by June end of 2024. Most of these losses were suffered by Afiniti which used to be the biggest revenue generator in the past. Due to the losses accumulating, the creditors started to hound Afiniti to recover their loans and a restructuring deal had to be made in September of 2024 to help improve the financial position.

The restructuring was able to decrease some of the interest expenses which led to a profit per share of Rs 4.41 at September end. TRG International also sold its shareholding in Ibex which was able to raise some additional funds on the balance sheet of TRG itself. Even though the company seems to be heading in the right direction, the priorities of the management seem to revolve around control over its board room.

New battlegrounds are forged

Since September of 2024, there have been some key developments which have taken place in this regard. First of all, new elections were slated to be held at TRG in January of 2025. The tenure of the directors is supposed to last for three years which would have meant that the directors were going to retire in 2025 with new elections to be held to replace them. Once the directors retire, the company is assumed to be operating without any directors until fresh elections are carried out.

With no such elections being called and none of the formalities being carried out, Greentree Holding announced that they wanted to acquire 35.1% of the shareholding that was held by the public. Greentree Holdings is a subsidiary of TRG International and it had been alleged in the past by Chishti that it was being used by the current directors to buy accumulated shares to retain control over the current board.

In case all these shares could be procured, the holding of Greentree would stand at 64.7% which would elect nearly two thirds of the board in line with the whims of the current management. If these shares are bought, Greentree will hold 64% of TRG Pakistan which owns a majority of TRG International which holds a large chunk of shares of Greentree Holdings. The circle of confusion and complexity would stand complete. While the current management holds a large chunk of TRG Pakistan, Chishti himself holds 16% of the company while JS Group and Zia’s wife would hold 4% shares each.

Since the public offer was announced in December of 2024, Chishti has gotten new wind in his sails in the last month or so. Chishti had filed a defamation suit against Telegraph which he has won and an apology has been received on the note of the 13 articles that were written on the allegations made against him. Seeing his tarnished reputation gain back some of its credibility, Chishti is on the offensive once again.

The arbitrage opportunity

The public offer that had been made stated that shareholders who had the shares in their accounts and updated by the share registrar on the close of business on February 21st 2025 will be allowed to sell their shares. Anyone who had sold their shares or acquired the shares after the date would not be eligible to sell these shares.

Since the public offer was made, the share price of TRG started to move upwards and reached a high of Rs 73.55 on the 27th of December. In terms of availing the offer, it should seem like a no brainer. A shareholder could have easily bought the shares in the market at a lower cost and then sold them to Greentree at Rs 75 pocketing a nifty risk free profit.

This is what is called arbitrage in the market jargon. An arbitrage is an opportunity to make a profit by simultaneously buying shares in one market and then quickly selling them in the other market. Suppose a car is being sold in Karachi for Rs 100,000 and the same car is selling for Rs 200,000 in Lahore. Even if a carriage fee of Rs 50,000 for bringing the car from Karachi to Lahore is accounted for, a person can easily buy the car in Karachi and then sell it in Lahore after shipping it there.

Demand and supply dictates that as demand for cars will start to rise in Karachi, the price will start to inch upwards. Similarly, as the selling starts to take place in Lahore, the price will start to fall there. Over time, the risk free profit will start to fall and prices will go back to equilibrium. The profit will start to disappear and the prices will converge towards each other. A status quo can develop where prices in Karachi reach Rs 125,000 while price in Lahore goes to Rs 175,000.

Something similar existed in TRG as well. Shareholders could have bought the shares in the market from December to February and then sell them to Greentree. Logic should have dictated that the price which was Rs 61 at the start of December should have converged to Rs 75 by 21st of February. There were signs that this was going to happen as well as, the day after the offer was made, the share price reached a high of Rs 73.55.

However, it seems like the chaos around the company was going to have an impact on this arbitrage opportunity. There were already cases that were being filed by Zia and TRG to stop the elections from taking place to not allow a new board of directors to be elected. On 28th of January, Zia felt that the public offer had to be stopped and that elections needed to be speeded up.

The constant legal battle meant that the shareholders were spooked and they were not certain whether the public offer would be allowed to go through. From 27th December to 18th of February, the share price actually dropped against conventional wisdom and settled to around Rs 60 per share.

The concern of the shareholders was based on sound judgment as the Islamabad High Court passed an order on the 26th of February restraining the purchase of the shares to be carried out. Dates of hearing were set and a stay was passed to stop the tender offer from going through. On March 12th, an extensive hearing was carried out in this case and the court decided that the tender offer would go through as planned.

New dates were issued which would revise the dates between which the offer could be accepted by the shareholders. The new dates were from 25th of March to 4th of April 2025 as Eid holidays had to be accounted for in the revision carried out.

This created a new wrinkle in the whole situation. Suppose there was an investor who held the shares at the end of 21st of February 2025. At that point in time, the share price was at Rs 63 per share. After the court restrained the sale from going through, the share price fell to Rs 60. Fearing that the public offer would never take place, the investor sold his shares at Rs 60. Now that the public offer was on again, the investor had an opportunity to buy back the shares and avail the offer that was available to them.

They could now buy the shares in the market for Rs 65 and then sell them to the company again. This was again a prime opportunity for these investors to earn a risk free profit by pocketing Rs 10 for these shares. But the truth was still there in the back of the mind of these investors. They had been bitten once in the past and there was always an opportunity that they could be impacted again.

On 27th of March, that was exactly what happened again. The Sindh High Court passed an order in a petition filed by Zia Chishti thereby allowing Greentree to extend the period of acceptance from 4th of April to 15th of April 2025. The date was extended to make room for hearing that had to be carried out on the 7th of April 2025 in regards to the petition that was filed by Chishti.

As the exchange opened on the 3rd of April, it seems like AKD Securities, manager to the offer by Greentree holdings, has chosen to avail the extension that was provided to them by the courts.

All eyes now seem to be on the Sindh High Court as it looks to take up the petition on the 7th of april to decide the fate of the public offer to go through or not. Even if the decision is made, there is a certainty that further legal action will be taken by the losing side to not give an inch on their position. It has to be seen whether the elections take place or the public offer is decided on in the near future.

What is for certain is that the battle for the control of the board will rage on and both sides will keep fighting until they have any move they can make to protect their interests.