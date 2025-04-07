Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. dollar drops against yen and Swiss franc amid trade war fears

The dollar drops 0.41% against the yen, continuing its 2% decline from last week, and falls 0.7% against the Swiss franc, reaching a six-month low

By Monitoring Desk

Investors turned to safe-haven currencies on Monday as global markets plunged due to growing concerns about a recession. The U.S. dollar fell against the yen and Swiss franc after losing more than 1.4% earlier in the session.

The dollar dropped 0.41% against the yen, to 146.255, continuing its 2% decline from last week. It also fell by 0.7% against the Swiss franc, hitting its lowest point in six months.

The euro initially rose by 0.7% to $1.1050 but struggled to maintain direction and ended flat at $1.096375. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, along with the Swedish and Norwegian crowns, dropped against the dollar, reflecting concerns about the global economic outlook.

Gold and government bonds also saw increased demand as investors sought safe assets. The market reaction followed new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which wiped out nearly $6 trillion in value from U.S. stocks last week.

Traders are now betting on the possibility of U.S. interest rate cuts in May to address the economic slowdown. More than 50 countries, including China, have engaged in trade talks with the White House.

While the dollar remains a traditional safe-haven asset, its status has weakened amid rising concerns over the impact of tariffs on U.S. growth.

European Union countries are expected to approve countermeasures on up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports in response to Trump’s tariffs. The British pound also hit a one-month low, falling by 0.7% against the dollar.

Previous article
BYD launches premium Denza brand in Europe
Next article
Oil prices fall 2% amid trade tensions, recession fears
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Sets Sights on $60B Export Goal with Focus on Textile...

Under the “Uraan Pakistan” plan, government emphasizes modernization, value addition, and export-friendly reforms

MoC reviews strategy to counter 29% US Tariff hike

Binance founder appointed strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

Oil prices fall 2% amid trade tensions, recession fears

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.