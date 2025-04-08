Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IGI withdraws acquisition bid for 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

Sellers reject offer after due diligence; IGI joins list of suitors backing out

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: IGI Investments (Private) Limited has formally withdrawn its public announcement of intention (PAI) to acquire a 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited (MFFL), after its offer failed to gain acceptance from the sellers, according to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The withdrawal, communicated by IGI Holdings Limited — the parent company — comes after due diligence was completed but a consensus on pricing could not be reached within the stipulated timeframe. The PAI, originally announced in December 2023, pertained to shares held by substantial shareholders Syeda Mainanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar.

“After conducting due diligence of the target, their offer price has not been accepted by the sellers within the stipulated timeframe and is accordingly lapsed,” IGI Holdings informed the PSX.

IGI Investments currently holds a 3.72% stake in Mitchell’s, one of Pakistan’s oldest listed food manufacturing companies known for its range of fruit-based products, confectionery, and grocery items.

This is not the first time a potential acquisition of Mitchell’s has fallen through. In early 2024, CCL Holdings (Private) Limited — a subsidiary of CCL Pharmaceuticals — also expressed interest in acquiring a 50% stake and management control of the company. However, those talks similarly collapsed when the major shareholders decided not to proceed with the transaction.

The back-to-back withdrawal of two major acquisition bids suggests hesitation among shareholders regarding valuation or the company’s strategic direction. It also underscores the challenges in executing M&A transactions in family shareholding and legacy operations, which often complicate deal-making.

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited remains listed on the PSX, and despite acquisition interest, its future ownership trajectory remains uncertain amid recurring failed suitor attempts.

Previous article
Argentina nears $20 billion IMF deal to rebuild reserves
Next article
U.S. Justice Department shifts crypto policy focus under new directive
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Social Media

U.S. senators scrutinize Microsoft, Google’s AI cloud partnerships

Senators express concerns that such corporate partnerships may discourage competition and bypass antitrust laws

Meta adds new privacy and parental controls for teens

U.S. Justice Department shifts crypto policy focus under new directive

Argentina nears $20 billion IMF deal to rebuild reserves

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.