Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Mari Energies announces fourth hydrocarbon discovery in Waziristan Block

New discovery in Lockhart Formation yields gas production of 70.3 MMSCFD and condensate output of 310 barrels per day 

By News Desk

Mari Energies Limited has announced a fourth hydrocarbon discovery at the Spinwam-1 exploratory well, located in the Lockhart Formation of the Waziristan Block, situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a filing by the energy giant at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.  

“We are pleased to announce the fourth gas and condensate discovery at Spinwam-1 exploratory well in the Lockhart Formation drilled in the Waziristan Block, in KP Province,” read Mari’s notice sent to the PSX. 

The discovery at Spinwam-1 well has yielded promising results with gas production of 70.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) and a condensate output of 310 barrels per day, recorded at a choke size of 64/64″. 

The well also showed a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 3,264 psi. A second choke size of 32/64″ also produced gas at 29.3 MMSCFD, with a condensate output of 166 barrels per day, and a WHFP of 4,993 psi.

Mari Energies is the operator of Waziristan Block having 55% working interest along with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Orient Petroleum Inc. as joint venture partners, holding 35% and 10% working interest respectively.

This discovery follows Mari’s previous announcements on February 25, 2025, March 17, 2025, and April 03, 2025, about hydrocarbon discoveries in the Samanasuk, Kawagarh, and Hangu formations, respectively, in the same well, bringing the total number of discoveries from this well to four. 

The well’s successful testing program indicates the high potential of the region for further hydrocarbon exploration. The company is optimistic about the continued success of this exploration project and its potential contributions to Pakistan’s energy resources.

Following the announcement, Mari Energies’ stocks rose 5.65%, reaching Rs. 692.00, up by Rs. 36.99 on Apr 8, 2025, at around 12:00 PM. This marked a boost in investor interest, reflecting confidence in the company’s ongoing exploration activities. 

Mari Energies’ equity profile shows a market capitalisation of Rs. 830.83 billion, with 1.2 billion shares in circulation. The company’s free float stands at 240,124,500 shares, representing 20% of the total shares.

Previous article
NEPRA high-ups boost their pay without cabinet approval, chairman pockets Rs3.24mn, members take home Rs2.94mn per month
Next article
Govt to withdraw 18% sales tax on local cotton, yarn, and grey cloth
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s resource corridor primed to reshape global supply chain, attract investment,...

Country positioning itself as a dynamic hub for sustainable, high-yield ventures in resource exploration, extraction, refining, logistics, and infrastructure, says Ishaq Dar in his opening remarks at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 

Govt to withdraw 18% sales tax on local cotton, yarn, and grey cloth

NEPRA high-ups boost their pay without cabinet approval, chairman pockets Rs3.24mn, members take home Rs2.94mn per month

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 08, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.