Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan faces $1 Billion loss as U.S. imposes 29% tariff on exports

The U.S. tariff strikes hard, threatening key sectors and widening trade deficit, but Pakistan eyes strategic negotiations for relief

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant blow to Pakistan’s economy, the U.S. has imposed a 29% tariff on Pakistani goods, expected to result in a $1 billion loss for the country. As reported by The Ministry of Commerce.

Despite this setback, the U.S. is forecasted to continue facing a trade deficit of $2 billion with Pakistan, underscoring the complex trade dynamics between the two nations.

The total trade volume between Pakistan and the U.S. reached $7.3 billion in the past fiscal year.

While the U.S. exported $2.1 billion worth of goods to Pakistan—marking a 4.4% increase—Pakistan’s exports to the U.S. surged to $5.1 billion, up by 4.9%.

However, this has only deepened the trade imbalance, with the U.S. deficit with Pakistan growing by 5.2% to $3 billion.

Pakistan’s export sectors, particularly textiles and apparel, which make up 55% of exports to the U.S., are facing serious challenges.

The tariff threatens to drive up prices and reduce demand, potentially harming the country’s largest export category.

The information technology sector, also showing strong growth with exports exceeding $1 billion, may not be immune to the ripple effects.

The tariff’s impact could result in an overall decline in exports by 10-15%, adding strain to Pakistan’s already fragile economic position.

In response, the Ministry of Commerce has emphasized the urgency of trade talks with the U.S. to minimize the damage and seek adjustments to the tariff that could benefit both economies.

While the situation remains fluid, Pakistan is poised to engage in strategic negotiations to safeguard its trade interests and reshape the future of U.S.-Pakistan economic relations.

Previous article
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum opens with call to unlock untapped resource wealth
Next article
Thailand pledges to boost U.S. imports as it seeks relief from 36% tariff hit
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.