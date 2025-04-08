Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum opens with call to unlock untapped resource wealth

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 opened on Tuesday at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, marking a major effort by the government to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country’s mineral and mining sector.

The two-day forum was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who in his opening address said Pakistan is strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, backed by its “unparalleled geological wealth.”

Dar pointed to major reserves such as Reko Diq, as well as Pakistan’s significant deposits of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metallics, and gemstones like peridot and emerald. He said the country’s untapped mineral potential could reshape global supply chains and strengthen economic linkages.

“The government has prioritized the strategic development of the mining sector through progressive policy reforms and investor-centric initiatives,” Dar said, adding that the forum offers a platform for stakeholders and international partners to explore investment opportunities and build long-term partnerships.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, speaking during a discussion session, emphasized that Pakistan’s mineral wealth is vast enough to attract serious interest from both local and foreign companies. “Pakistan is the destination for investment in minerals,” he said.

On the sidelines of the forum, Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official at the U.S. Department of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, commended Pakistan for organizing the event and for its efforts to create a level playing field for investors.

“Critical minerals are the raw materials for our most important technologies,” Meyer said, reaffirming U.S. interest in working with Pakistan to deepen economic ties. He also highlighted recent successes in the U.S.-Pakistan trade relationship, including the return of U.S. soybean exports, with four vessels delivering over 260,000 tons in recent weeks.

“What makes me most optimistic about the U.S.-Pakistan partnership is the enduring ties between our peoples,” Meyer added.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum comes at a time when the government is seeking to diversify its economy and boost exports through resource-based industrialization. The event is expected to attract participation from international investors, exploration companies, and policymakers.