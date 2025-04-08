Sign inSubscribe
Pakistanis eligible for five-year UAE visas after issue resolution

The new visa policy follows increased scrutiny of Pakistani travelers due to concerns over begging and other unlawful activities

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistanis can now apply for a five-year visa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following the resolution of previous issues, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the ambassador and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House in Karachi.

“Visa issues have been resolved, Pakistanis can get a five-year visa,” Al-Zaabi said, as per a press release from the Governor’s House. The ambassador also extended an invitation to Governor Tessori to visit the visa center at the UAE consulate in Karachi.

The new visa policy comes after increased scrutiny of Pakistani travelers due to concerns over crime and unlawful activities, including begging, which had led to tighter regulations. Reports indicated that all Pakistani travelers needed to be vetted and verified by police, with travel agents instructed to ensure compliance.

Additionally, there were indications that work visas had not been restricted, although concerns about visit visas arose due to cases of begging.

Despite these concerns, the UAE continues to invest in projects in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi. Governor Tessori thanked the UAE for its continued investment in the province and acknowledged the ambassador’s praise for the governor’s initiatives aimed at boosting economic ties.

This development follows previous reports that some Pakistani social media influencers’ negative activities on platforms like TikTok had contributed to the UAE’s stricter visa regulations, though the UAE government has clarified that there is no official ban on Pakistani nationals seeking visas.

