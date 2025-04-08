Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. dollar drops against yen, Swiss franc on tariff concerns

The dollar loses 0.6% against the Japanese yen, reaching 146.95 yen, its lowest point in six months. It also falls 0.7% against the Swiss franc

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday, while the euro gained as stock markets in Asia and Europe saw a rebound, driven by hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may engage in negotiations over the tariffs that have disrupted markets for several days.

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose, indicating continued demand for safe-haven assets as concerns about a potential global recession persist.

The euro was up 0.3% at $1.0936, reversing earlier gains of more than 0.7% after two days of declines. Other currencies, including the British pound and Australian dollar, also recovered, rising 0.3% and 1% respectively after recent losses.

Market sentiment improved amid signs that the Trump administration may be open to negotiating tariff reductions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed hope that ongoing discussions would lead to lower levies, while Japan sent a team to begin talks, boosting Japanese equities.

Despite these positive developments, tensions remained, particularly with China. Beijing criticized U.S. tariff threats, calling them “blackmail,” and vowed to continue its retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, the European Union proposed 25% counter-tariffs on certain U.S. goods.

The dollar lost 0.6% against the Japanese yen, reaching 146.95 yen, its lowest point in six months. It also fell 0.7% against the Swiss franc, leading the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, to decline by 0.3% to 103.12.

The index has fallen about 0.7% since Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2, as investors weigh the impact of the trade war on the U.S. economy.

In China, the yuan dropped to its weakest level since 2023, following the central bank’s decision to loosen its control over the currency in an attempt to mitigate the export impact of the tariffs. This move has raised speculation that China might allow a more significant devaluation of the yuan to offset the trade war’s negative effects.

Previous article
Pakistanis eligible for five-year UAE visas after issue resolution
Next article
Oil prices recover slightly after steep Monday drop
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.