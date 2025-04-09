Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Alvarez & Marsal mulls Pakistan office amid privatisation talks

Global advisory firm eyes Pakistan’s privatisation push

By News Desk

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal is considering opening an office in Pakistan to support the government’s privatisation efforts and attract foreign investment, the Finance Division said on Wednesday.

The development was discussed during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and a delegation from Alvarez & Marsal, led by Division Executive Peter Briggs. The firm also expressed interest in advising Pakistan on the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund.

Briggs highlighted Pakistan’s potential for long-term growth and reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to investing in the region. Finance Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the firm’s interest, citing its expertise in privatisation and sovereign advisory.

Aurangzeb said the government is accelerating its privatisation agenda, with 24 state-owned enterprises already in the pipeline. He also noted growing interest from global and local investors, including recent announcements by AP Moller Maersk, as signs of renewed economic momentum.

The government hopes that collaboration with Alvarez & Marsal will help unlock new investment opportunities and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.

