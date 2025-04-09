Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China adds 12 U.S. companies to export control list

The companies will face a ban on exports of dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes

By Monitoring Desk

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it has added 12 U.S. companies to its export control list and six to its unreliable entities list, effective Thursday.

The companies added to the export control list, which includes American Photonics and Novotech, will face a ban on exports of dual-use items, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes. Meanwhile, the companies placed on the unreliable entities list, including Shield AI and Sierra Nevada Corporation, will be prohibited from engaging in China-related import and export activities, as well as from making investments in China.

This move further escalates tensions between China and the United States amid ongoing trade disputes and concerns over national security.

