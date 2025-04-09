Danish firm launches mining training program for Pakistani engineers

ISLAMABAD: A leading Danish company has launched a specialized training program in minerals and mining for one hundred Pakistani engineers to enhance technical skills and support sustainable development in Pakistan’s mining sector.

A high-level delegation from FLSmidth, a global leader in sustainable mining and cement technology, called on Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday during their visit to Pakistan to attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

The Danish company announced the launch of a dedicated training program in minerals and mining for 100 Pakistani engineers, aimed at strengthening local technical capacity and supporting the country’s vision for responsible resource development.

Minister Ali Pervaiz welcomed the initiative and praised FLSmidth’s commitment to sustainable practices. He highlighted the government’s openness to adopting advanced technologies that align with its policy of sustainable and inclusive mining, particularly in resource-rich regions like Balochistan.

He noted that the Prime Minister is personally committed to the province’s development through skill-building and increased employability.

The FLSmidth delegation congratulated the minister on the successful hosting of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum and reaffirmed the company’s desire to contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable growth through both technological support and capacity-building partnerships.

The delegation underscored that technological advancement and skilled manpower are essential for successful mining operations.

By fostering collaboration in both areas, FLSmidth aims to play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s mineral sector and creating long-term socio-economic value.