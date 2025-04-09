EU set to approve first countermeasures against U.S. tariffs

European Union countries are expected to approve their first countermeasures on Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, joining China and Canada in escalating a conflict that risks igniting a global trade war.

The approval coincides with the official start of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on the EU and dozens of other countries, including hefty 104% duties on Chinese goods. Financial markets have already reacted with broader sell-offs amid rising trade tensions.

Under the new U.S. tariffs, the 27-nation bloc faces 25% duties on steel, aluminum, and cars, as well as 20% tariffs on most other goods. In response, the European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, proposed retaliatory tariffs — mostly at 25% — on a range of U.S. imports including motorcycles, poultry, fruits, wood, clothing, and dental floss. The targeted goods were worth about €21 billion ($23 billion) last year, slightly less than the €26 billion in EU metals exports now subject to U.S. tariffs.

The EU’s retaliatory tariffs are scheduled to be implemented in stages — on April 15, May 16, and December 1. A committee of trade experts representing the bloc’s 27 members will vote Wednesday afternoon on the proposal.

The measure will pass unless a “qualified majority” — 15 countries representing 65% of the EU population — votes against it, which is seen as highly unlikely.

The Commission previously revised the retaliation list after consultations with EU members, removing sensitive products like U.S. dairy and alcoholic beverages, following concerns from major wine exporters such as France and Italy. Trump had threatened a 200% tariff on EU wine and spirits if such goods were targeted.

The move comes as China also steps up its countermeasures, vowing to “fight to the end” after the U.S. nearly doubled tariffs on Chinese imports.