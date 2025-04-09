Finance ministry faces challenge of filling two critical positions ahead of budget

The Ministry of Finance is facing the challenge of filling two critical positions after Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad’s appointment as the new chief economist of Pakistan, according to a news report.

With the federal budget for 2025-26 approaching, the post of economic adviser at the Ministry of Finance has become vacant following Dr. Ahmad’s elevation from BPS-21 to BPS-22.

Dr. Ahmad had previously served as the economic adviser at the Ministry of Finance before his promotion to the Ministry of Planning.

In addition, the position of joint chief economist (JCE) will soon be vacant, as the current JCE, Zafar Ul Hassan, is set to retire upon reaching the age of superannuation.

The government now faces the task of appointing suitable candidates for these key roles, particularly as economic planning and preparation for the upcoming fiscal year become crucial.

Historically, the position of chief economist has been held for extended tenures, with the late Dr. Pervez Tahir serving from 2000 to 2006. He had earlier been joint chief economist from 1996 to 2000. Dr. Tahir’s removal came during the Musharraf-Shaukat Aziz regime.

Following Dr. Ahmad’s promotion, the position of economic adviser at the Ministry of Finance remains vacant. The Central Selection Board (CSB) recently approved the promotions of Dr. Raja Hassan Mohsin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur, both from the Economist Group, to BPS-21. Official notifications for these promotions are still pending. Additionally, senior officer Nasir Rai (BPS-21) is awaiting a posting.

The appointments are expected to be finalized soon, with input from the Minister for Planning, the Minister for Finance, and the Secretary of Finance. The new economic adviser will lead the preparation of the Economic Survey 2024-25, a critical document for the upcoming budget.

Similarly, the joint chief economist will play a key role in the finalization of the Annual Plan and the new Five-Year Plan under the government’s Uraan Pakistan initiative.