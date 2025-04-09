Ministry of Energy’s technical committee to assess gas pocket discovery at Korangi Creek

TPL Properties has confirmed its support for the technical committee formed by the Ministry of Energy in response to the fire incident at the gas pocket at Korangi Creek. The committee, which includes representatives from PPL, OGDC, and PRL, is tasked with assessing the damage and implementing containment efforts.

In a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, TPL expressed its commitment to the resolution process, stating that it would assist in any way possible to ensure a swift and effective outcome. The company praised the proactive steps being taken and recognized the contributions of local authorities and government bodies in managing the situation.

TPL further emphasized its dedication to managing the crisis with transparency, ensuring the safety of the environment and the public. The company also assured that it would continue to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to facilitate the resolution process.

In an earlier notification to the PSX on April 3, TPL Properties stated that its team encountered a pocket of underground gas while drilling a test well for water exploration during a preliminary site investigation at its development near Korangi Creek on March 28. Based on initial technical evaluations, as well as independent views expressed by industry experts, it was indicated that the gas may be shallow biogenic methane, a naturally occurring gas resulting from organic material decomposition. Since this area is not part of a known natural gas reservoir, and based on similar occurrences elsewhere, this gas pocket is expected to dissipate naturally over time provided the flame is allowed to burn.

TPL Properties said that the recent test was part of a series of extensive studies conducted over the past two years to reinforce its commitment to responsible and well-planned development. These assessments – carried out in collaboration with leading national and international consultancy firms – included geotechnical studies, soil composition and contamination tests, Electrical Resistivity (ER) surveys, a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), and other baseline studies.

It said that all field investigations, including the recent hydrological study, were conducted with the necessary approvals from relevant authorities and in full compliance with regulatory standards.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, safety, health, and sustainability in all our projects,” TPL Properties said, adding that it has undertaken all necessary measures to contain the situation and kept relevant stakeholders informed.