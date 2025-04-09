OGRA seals two LPG manufacturing units near Lahore over safety violations

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in coordination with the local administration, sealed two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) equipment manufacturing units near Lahore during joint safety inspections conducted in March 2025.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, OGRA and district officials inspected three facilities — Elite Metal Tek (Pvt.) Ltd., Hi-Tek Manufacturing (Pvt.) Ltd., and Unique Metal Engineering Services Ltd. — located on the outskirts of the city.

The inspection teams reported violations of technical and safety standards, including the manufacture of oversized LPG bowzers and the absence of essential safety systems. Unlicensed bowzers were also found on-site, with operations being conducted without mandatory registration from the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Defence authorities.

The district administration sealed Hi-Tek Manufacturing and Unique Metal Engineering Services due to serious violations, while OGRA announced it would initiate regulatory action that could include the cancellation of licenses of non-compliant entities.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy, OGRA said nationwide surprise inspections will continue to enforce safety standards in LPG equipment manufacturing.