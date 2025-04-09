Sign inSubscribe
OGRA seals two LPG manufacturing units near Lahore over safety violations

Crackdown on unsafe LPG equipment manufacturing

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in coordination with the local administration, sealed two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) equipment manufacturing units near Lahore during joint safety inspections conducted in March 2025.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, OGRA and district officials inspected three facilities — Elite Metal Tek (Pvt.) Ltd., Hi-Tek Manufacturing (Pvt.) Ltd., and Unique Metal Engineering Services Ltd. — located on the outskirts of the city.

The inspection teams reported violations of technical and safety standards, including the manufacture of oversized LPG bowzers and the absence of essential safety systems. Unlicensed bowzers were also found on-site, with operations being conducted without mandatory registration from the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Defence authorities.

The district administration sealed Hi-Tek Manufacturing and Unique Metal Engineering Services due to serious violations, while OGRA announced it would initiate regulatory action that could include the cancellation of licenses of non-compliant entities.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy, OGRA said nationwide surprise inspections will continue to enforce safety standards in LPG equipment manufacturing.

Unity Foods Limited announces new chairman, reappoints CEO
EU set to approve first countermeasures against U.S. tariffs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

