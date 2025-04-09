Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Sazgar reports March production and sales figures

From July 2024 to March 2025, Sazgar produces 21,638 three-wheelers and 8,293 four-wheelers, while it sells 22,170 and 8,027 units respectively

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited reported its production and sales figures for March 2025, showing mixed trends compared to both the previous month and the start of the fiscal year.

Three-wheeler production in March stood at 1,870 units, down 19.8% Month-on-Month from 2,333 units in February. Compared to July 2024 production of 1,795 units, it reflected an increase of 4.2%.

Three-wheeler sales in March were 1,970 units, down 25.7% from February’s 2,654 units, but up 21.3% compared to 1,624 units sold in July 2024.

In the four-wheeler segment, March production was 870 units, slightly lower by 4.4% compared to February’s 910 units, but down 1.8% from July’s 886 units. Four-wheeler sales in March reached 943 units, increasing by 6.8% from February’s 883 units and up 14.3% from 825 units sold in July.

From July 2024 to March 2025, Sazgar produced a total of 21,638 three-wheelers and 8,293 four-wheelers, while sales totaled 22,170 three-wheelers and 8,027 four-wheelers.

Sazgar, incorporated in 1991 and later converted into a public limited company in 1994, remains focused on the production and sale of automobiles, automotive parts, and household electric appliances.

Following the release of the report, Sazgar’s share price moved higher on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Before the announcement, the stock traded between PKR 1,065 and PKR 1,080. After filing, it touched an intraday high of PKR 1,122.60 and was last seen trading at PKR 1,110, with a volume of 351,093 shares.

