Trump claims U.S. collecting $2 billion a day in tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the United States is collecting $2 billion per day in tariffs.

He made the remark during an event at the White House but did not provide further details or clarifications to support the claim.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has implemented a series of tariffs on goods imported from various countries, which have contributed to increased revenue for the U.S. government. However, recent data from the U.S. Treasury Department paints a different picture.

According to the Treasury’s daily statement, which tracks deposits and withdrawals from the federal government’s main operating account, “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” have averaged approximately $200 million per day so far this month.

For February 2025, the Treasury collected a total of about $7.25 billion in customs duties. The March budget statement, which will be released on Thursday, is expected to provide the latest monthly figures, offering more insight into the current state of U.S. tariff revenue.