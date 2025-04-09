Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump claims U.S. collecting $2 billion a day in tariffs

However, recent data from the U.S. Treasury Department shows "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" average $200 million per day this month

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the United States is collecting $2 billion per day in tariffs.

He made the remark during an event at the White House but did not provide further details or clarifications to support the claim.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has implemented a series of tariffs on goods imported from various countries, which have contributed to increased revenue for the U.S. government. However, recent data from the U.S. Treasury Department paints a different picture.

According to the Treasury’s daily statement, which tracks deposits and withdrawals from the federal government’s main operating account, “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” have averaged approximately $200 million per day so far this month.

For February 2025, the Treasury collected a total of about $7.25 billion in customs duties. The March budget statement, which will be released on Thursday, is expected to provide the latest monthly figures, offering more insight into the current state of U.S. tariff revenue.

Previous article
Barrick Gold to sign $3 billion funding package for Reko Diq project, says CEO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.