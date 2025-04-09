Unity Foods Limited announces new chairman, reappoints CEO

Unity Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Amir Shehzad as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, alongside the reappointment of Mr. Muhammad Farrukh as Chief Executive Officer. The decisions were made during the Board meeting held on March 27, 2025, and have been formally communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company, headquartered on M. M. Alam Road, Lahore, expressed confidence in the leadership team to steer Unity Foods toward continued growth. Stakeholders and TRE Certificate Holders have been notified of the changes, which are effective immediately for the term of the current Board.

The new chairman, Mr Shehzad, brings wealth of banking and leadership experience to the helm. Having worked with domestic and international organisations like National Bank and UBL, Mr Shehzad has also been associated with Unity foods for over 6 years.