Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Unity Foods Limited announces new chairman, reappoints CEO

Leadership changes effective following Board of Directors' election

By News Desk

Unity Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Amir Shehzad as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, alongside the reappointment of Mr. Muhammad Farrukh as Chief Executive Officer. The decisions were made during the Board meeting held on March 27, 2025, and have been formally communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company, headquartered on M. M. Alam Road, Lahore, expressed confidence in the leadership team to steer Unity Foods toward continued growth. Stakeholders and TRE Certificate Holders have been notified of the changes, which are effective immediately for the term of the current Board.

The new chairman, Mr Shehzad, brings wealth of banking and leadership experience to the helm. Having worked with domestic and international organisations like National Bank and UBL, Mr Shehzad has also been associated with Unity foods for over 6 years.

Previous article
China blocks tariff-related content on social media platforms
Next article
OGRA seals two LPG manufacturing units near Lahore over safety violations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.