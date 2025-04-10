Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Ahsan Iqbal reviews inflation trends, unveils plan to boost Pakistan’s global image

Minister outlines economic reforms and branding initiative under 'Uraan Pakistan'

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired two high-level meetings on Thursday, focusing on stabilizing essential commodity prices and launching a national branding strategy to enhance Pakistan’s economic outlook.

In the first meeting, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a sharp decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which dropped to 0.7% in March 2025 from 20.7% a year earlier—its lowest in recent years. According to PBS, inflation in rural areas stood at 0%, while urban inflation recorded a slight increase of 1.2%, largely due to falling food prices. Despite this improvement, core inflation remained elevated at 8.2% in urban areas and 10.2% in rural regions.

Iqbal welcomed the decline as a positive development but cautioned against complacency, especially during high-consumption periods like Ramadan and Eid. He expressed concern over recent price volatility in commodities such as chicken, onions, potatoes, and bananas, and directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to promote frozen poultry as a stabilizing option. He also called for efforts to increase tomato paste production and assess urban-rural price differences in Islamabad.

Addressing deeper structural issues, the minister highlighted the absence of institutional frameworks for key agricultural goods. He called for the establishment of a national edible oil board, improved cold chain infrastructure, and a land optimization strategy to align crop production with demand and import needs. PBS also presented data on significant wholesale-retail price gaps—over 100% in some cases—particularly for onions and potatoes in Karachi and Quetta. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration requested retailer lists from PBS to take enforcement action.

In a separate session, Iqbal met with CEOs, brand strategists, and industry leaders to discuss Pakistan’s global image. As part of the ‘Uraan Pakistan – National Economic Transformation Plan’, he announced a national branding strategy aimed at positioning Pakistan as a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. Plans were also shared to establish a National Center for Brand Development (NCBD) to promote “Made in Pakistan” products and support SMEs.

“Our national brand should reflect Pakistan’s culture, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit,” Iqbal said, urging citizens to take ownership of the country’s image both at home and abroad.

 

Previous article
Strong growth in Pakistan’s automotive sector a bright future for car sales: report
Next article
Shehbaz Sharif’s Belarus visit strengthens economic, industrial, and regional ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Asad Rasool appointed new CEO of PIA amid strategic overhaul

Leadership shake-up comes as national carrier records first net profit in over two decades and eyes a renewed privatisation push.

HBL Celebrates a Decade of HBLPSL (2016-2025)

Aid or Exploitation? Pakistan Confronts the Dark Side of Foreign-Funded NGOs

Apple airlifts 1.5 million iPhones from India to US to beat Trump tariffs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.