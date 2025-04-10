AI investment crucial for Amazon’s future, says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has justified the company’s significant investments in artificial intelligence, emphasizing that these outlays are critical to maintaining its competitive edge.

In his annual shareholder letter, Jassy stated that investing deeply in AI is essential for Amazon to remain at the forefront of customer experience innovation. He explained that AI will be central to reinventing every aspect of customer interactions, which drives Amazon’s commitment to AI development.

Jassy pointed out that substantial capital investment is necessary for acquiring AI chips and expanding Amazon’s data center infrastructure. By investing aggressively in these areas, he believes Amazon will be well-positioned to serve its customers, shareholders, and business interests in the long term.

Amazon’s AI investments include a partnership with the AI startup Anthropic, where it has invested approximately $8 billion. This collaboration has led to the integration of Anthropic’s Claude software into Amazon’s new Alexa+ service, a revamped version of its voice assistant powered by AI.

Similar to other tech giants, Amazon is making considerable moves in the generative AI space. Following several delays, the company has introduced an AI-enhanced Alexa, which it plans to roll out to select users soon.

Jassy’s remarks underscore Amazon’s long-term strategy of leveraging AI to reshape its business and meet evolving customer expectations.