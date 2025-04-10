China files new WTO complaint against U.S. tariffs

China has filed a new complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the U.S. imposition of tariffs, which it describes as “reckless” and a threat to global trade stability.

In a statement to the WTO, China expressed grave concern, condemning the U.S. decision as an escalation of trade tensions. “The situation has dangerously escalated,” the statement read, highlighting China’s firm opposition to the move. U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, including a significant 104% duty on Chinese goods, came into effect on Wednesday, intensifying the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

Trump has justified the tariffs as necessary to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, particularly with China, which holds the largest trade surplus with the U.S. In retaliation, China has raised its tariffs on U.S. imports to 84%, up from the previous 34%, while the European Union is set to introduce its own countermeasures, including 25% tariffs, next week.

China reiterated its opposition to trade wars, emphasizing that it would defend its interests while accusing the U.S. of violating WTO rules and undermining the multilateral trading system. The Chinese government also called on the WTO Secretariat to examine the impact of the tariffs on global trade and present its findings to the organization’s members.

The WTO meeting in Geneva saw concerns raised by several countries, including Switzerland, the EU, and Canada, regarding the adverse effects of the escalating tariffs. Some members warned that U.S. tariffs could disrupt supply chains, increase costs, and harm both developed and developing economies.

The global market reacted negatively to China’s announcement, with a sharp decline in U.S. stock index futures. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that China’s actions would ultimately be detrimental to Beijing.

This new complaint adds to China’s earlier request for consultations with the U.S. on April 4. If no resolution is reached in the next 60 days, China could seek adjudication by the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body.