Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Japan’s wholesale inflation rises to 4.2% in March

The data reveals a 3.1% year-on-year rise in food costs and an 8.6% increase in petroleum and coal prices

By Monitoring Desk

Japan’s annual wholesale inflation accelerated to 4.2% in March, surpassing the previous month’s 4.1% increase and outpacing market expectations of a 3.9% rise.

The surge in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which tracks prices that businesses charge each other for goods and services, signals persistent cost pressures, adding to corporate challenges amidst growing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

The data reveals significant price hikes across various goods, including a 3.1% year-on-year rise in food costs and an 8.6% increase in petroleum and coal prices. However, the yen-based import price index fell by 2.2% in March, following a 0.9% drop in February, indicating a potential moderation in inflationary pressures.

Despite the higher wholesale inflation, market expectations remain that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will face challenges in timing its next interest rate hike. The central bank must balance rising domestic inflation with the potential economic impact of U.S. tariffs, which threaten to disrupt Japan’s export-driven recovery.

In response to the inflation data, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that the central bank must carefully assess whether the economy is on track to meet its projections, raising the possibility of a pause in interest rate hikes. With persistent food inflation and rising wages pushing consumer inflation above the BOJ’s 2% target for nearly three years, the BOJ’s path forward remains uncertain, especially as U.S. tariffs could undermine economic growth.

Previous article
Australia rejects China’s proposal to counter U.S. tariffs
Next article
Musk faces allegations of harassment against OpenAI
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.