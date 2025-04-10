Sign inSubscribe
Industry

OGDCL to begin production in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore block by 2027

CEO announces diversification into minerals, including lithium and Barrick Gold partnership

By Monitoring Desk
OGDCL

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is aiming to begin production in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block-5 by 2027, while simultaneously working to boost its domestic oil and gas production. 

The company is also looking to diversify its portfolio by entering the minerals sector, including a focus on lithium exploration.

OGDCL formed a partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 2021 to explore and develop oil and gas reserves in the offshore block. 

While the reserves are still being evaluated, Ahmed Hayat Lak, managing director and CEO of OGDCL, expressed confidence that production would start in 2027.

Domestically, Lak outlined the company’s goal to increase oil production from 37,000 barrels per day to 50,000 barrels per day within the next three years. Additionally, the company aims to raise its gas output from 800 million cubic feet to 1 billion cubic feet. 

He highlighted that OGDCL has developed a comprehensive strategy for investing in tight gas following improved government pricing.

On the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Lak also revealed that OGDCL is expanding its focus beyond oil and gas. The company recently entered into a partnership with Barrick Gold to explore other mineral licenses, and Lak referred to OGDCL’s stake in the Reko Diq copper-gold project as a “game changer.” Lithium exploration is also a priority for the company as it diversifies into the minerals sector.

Previous article
Finance Ministry urges implementation of IMF tax measures under Resilience and Sustainability Finance deal
Next article
Govt raises Rs427 billion through PIB auction, exceeding target
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 10, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Punjab government directs deregulation of wheat market

KP gets Rs628bn for erstwhile FATA development since 2019, NA told 

Pakistan turns to bitcoin miners, AI data centers to use surplus power

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.