OGDCL to begin production in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore block by 2027

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is aiming to begin production in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block-5 by 2027, while simultaneously working to boost its domestic oil and gas production.

The company is also looking to diversify its portfolio by entering the minerals sector, including a focus on lithium exploration.

OGDCL formed a partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in 2021 to explore and develop oil and gas reserves in the offshore block.

While the reserves are still being evaluated, Ahmed Hayat Lak, managing director and CEO of OGDCL, expressed confidence that production would start in 2027.

Domestically, Lak outlined the company’s goal to increase oil production from 37,000 barrels per day to 50,000 barrels per day within the next three years. Additionally, the company aims to raise its gas output from 800 million cubic feet to 1 billion cubic feet.

He highlighted that OGDCL has developed a comprehensive strategy for investing in tight gas following improved government pricing.

On the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Lak also revealed that OGDCL is expanding its focus beyond oil and gas. The company recently entered into a partnership with Barrick Gold to explore other mineral licenses, and Lak referred to OGDCL’s stake in the Reko Diq copper-gold project as a “game changer.” Lithium exploration is also a priority for the company as it diversifies into the minerals sector.