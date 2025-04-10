Shehbaz Sharif’s Belarus visit strengthens economic, industrial, and regional ties

Pakistan and Belarus have advanced their bilateral economic agenda with a series of high-level meetings and formal agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, manufacturing, and regional connectivity. According to publicly issued statements by the Foreign Office and the Pakistan Embassy in Minsk, this effort was underscored by the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, on the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The prime minister was joined by a senior delegation that included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. The Foreign Office noted that the visit built on a steady series of recent bilateral engagements, including the 8th Session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) on trade and economic cooperation held in Minsk earlier this year.

As outlined in a statement by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Muhemmed Aejaz, the visit aimed to consolidate progress in trade, investment, agriculture, and industrial development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held one-on-one talks with President Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence, followed by delegation-level discussions focused on implementing the agreements signed during the Belarusian president’s November 2024 visit to Pakistan.

Among the key outcomes were multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding across sectors including e-commerce, science and technology, health services, vocational training, halal trade, and disaster management. The two sides also agreed on enhanced cooperation in climate change, international transport, customs data sharing, and intelligence collaboration in the areas of money laundering and terrorism financing, as confirmed by the Foreign Office’s public briefings.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan had visited Belarus and met with Belarusian Transport Minister Alexei Lyakhnovich. In publicly released statements from that visit, Khan emphasized Pakistan’s interest in replicating Belarus’ 75-year-old tractor manufacturing model, citing its capacity of 50,000 units annually and its export reach to countries including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. He also highlighted Pakistan’s willingness to strengthen transport links to Europe and Central Asia, inviting Belarus to participate in motorway development projects within Pakistan.

These recent developments are anchored in the 2025–2027 Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation, a multi-sector agreement signed between both countries in late 2024. A joint communique from the current visit reaffirmed that the agreements are “expected to open new prospects for the continued development of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutually beneficial friendship.”