Automobile

Changan announces price hike for Alsvin sedan, effective May 1

Company says customers looking to buy the Alsvin at current prices must make their purchase by April 30, 2025

By News Desk

Changan Pakistan has announced a price increase for its popular Alsvin sedan, effective May 1, 2025. This will mark the second price hike for the model this year, making Changan the only local automaker to implement such revisions twice in 2025.

The previous price adjustment occurred in January 2025, when the price for the Alsvin increased by Rs. 75,000. 

Source: facebook.com/changan.pk

Now, customers looking to purchase the sedan will face a further price rise of Rs. 250,000 across all variants. The updated prices for the Alsvin variants are as follows:

  • The Alsvin MT variant will now cost Rs. 4,099,000, up from Rs. 3,849,000.

  • The Alsvin DCT variant will be priced at Rs. 4,649,000, an increase from its previous price of Rs. 4,399,000.

  • The Alsvin DCT Lumiere will now be available for Rs. 4,799,000, compared to Rs. 4,549,000 previously.

  • The Alsvin DCT Lumiere Black Edition will now cost Rs. 4,899,000, up from Rs. 4,649,000.

Customers interested in securing the current prices for the Alsvin have until April 30, 2025, to make their purchase.

While Changan has not provided specific reasons for the price revision, similar hikes in the auto industry are often attributed to factors such as currency fluctuations, rising production and import costs, regulatory changes, and inflationary pressures on raw materials.

News Desk
News Desk

