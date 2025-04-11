Honda Atlas to launch hybrid electric vehicle models in Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has announced plans to introduce hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models in the country, according to an official disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited is planning to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models in the near future,” the company said in its disclosure.

However, details regarding the launch timeline and specifications will be shared at a later stage.

The company stated that this initiative reflects its commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and offering advanced mobility solutions to customers.

“The introduction of HEV models will mark a significant step forward in our product portfolio and support the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in Pakistan,” Honda Atlas Cars said.

Following the announcement, Honda Atlas shares surged by Rs24.24 (8.31%) to Rs316.02 as of 11:59 AM on April 11, 2025, according to PSX data.

According to the Honda Atlas Cars’ equity profile, Honda Atlas has a market capitalisation of Rs45.13 billion with 142.8 million outstanding shares. Of these, 28.56 million shares, representing 20% of the total, are part of the company’s free float.

A subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan, the company’s principal activities are assembling and progressive manufacturing and sale of Honda vehicles and spare parts. It commenced commercial production in Pakistan in July 1994.