Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF technical team to visit Pakistan on April 14 for budget discussions

FBR to discuss tax base expansion, salary tax cuts, and pensioner inclusion in upcoming budget talks

By Monitoring Desk

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week to hold discussions with senior officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regarding taxation proposals for the upcoming budget of 2025-26. 

According to media reports, the visit, set for April 14, 2025, will see talks focused on expanding the country’s narrow tax base, with a particular emphasis on bringing retailers and other untaxed sectors into the tax system.

One of the key issues on the table will be the government’s desire to reduce tax rates for salaried individuals, a move the IMF will likely evaluate as part of broader fiscal discussions. 

Additionally, the two sides will explore the possibility of including the highest bracket of pension earners in the tax net, a subject that remains under review.

The IMF team’s visit is expected to last more than a week, coinciding with the departure of another IMF mission focused on governance and anti-corruption assessments.

In a related development, a high-powered Pakistani delegation, led by Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb, will participate in the upcoming annual spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, D.C., scheduled for April 21-26, 2025. 

The meetings are expected to address global economic issues and Pakistan’s fiscal strategies moving forward.

Previous article
Pakistan faces $564 million export loss due to US tariff hikes: reprot
Next article
Govt borrowing for budget support rises 16.31% to Rs31.1 trillion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.