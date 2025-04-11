Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ministries told to return surplus development funds ahead of budget

PSDP allocation revised downward due to fiscal tightening

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has directed all federal ministries and divisions to return surplus development funds allocated under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25, in a move aimed at averting audit concerns ahead of the upcoming federal budget.

The directive follows a downward revision of the federal development budget from the originally approved Rs1.4 trillion to Rs1.1 trillion. Ministries had submitted their funding requirements based on the earlier, higher ceiling. To reconcile the discrepancy, the Finance Ministry has asked for immediate surrender or adjustment of funds exceeding the revised allocation.

In an official communication issued this week, the Ministry urged all departments to prioritise issuing surrender orders in favour of the Finance Division. The adjustment, according to officials, is essential for maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring that the development budget conforms to revised limits. Any misalignment, they warned, could invite audit objections for the current fiscal year.

The development comes as the government seeks to tighten spending ahead of the new budget cycle amid rising fiscal pressures.

Previous article
Draft Social Impact Financing plan unveiled to attract outcome-based investments
Next article
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa criticizes BISP allocation, citing disparities with Punjab and Sindh
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.