Punjab govt to introduce district master plans to curb unplanned growth of housing societies

The Punjab government has introduced a bill aimed at drafting master plans for each district in the province to regulate the rapid and unplanned growth of housing societies, The News reported.

The Punjab Spatial Planning Authority Bill 2025, tabled on March 7, seeks to create a central authority responsible for approving land-use policies across the province. Under the proposed law, the newly formed Authority would oversee land-use and urban planning in all 41 districts, with an 18-member team led by the Punjab Chief Minister.

The bill also proposes creating District Spatial Planning Agencies, each headed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), to recommend land-use plans at the local level. These agencies would be tasked with implementing the plans in their respective districts.

The bill aims to address issues arising from the unchecked conversion of agricultural land into urban sprawl, which has significantly contributed to air pollution and land misuse.

According to government data, over 225,000 acres of farmland have already been consumed by private housing schemes.

While the government argues that the bill is essential to restore order and prevent further urban expansion, critics, including lawmakers and urban planning experts, believe that the bill undermines the role of local governments.

Under the Punjab Local Government Act 2019, land-use planning is a responsibility of elected local bodies. However, since the expiration of the last local government term in December 2021, elections have not been held.

Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry, a member of the provincial assembly from the PML-N, expressed concerns that the bill represents a top-down approach, which contradicts the party’s commitment to empowering local governments as outlined in its 2024 election manifesto.

Critics argue that planning decisions should be made by local experts rather than bureaucrats, who may not be equipped to address the unique needs of each district.

The bill also faces criticism for its lack of provisions for public input or environmental assessments before finalising master plans. Although the government insists that the master plans are urgently needed, experts warn that bypassing local governments and the public could lead to flawed, one-size-fits-all solutions.