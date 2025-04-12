CDWP approves Rs1.96trn in development projects, including key initiatives in power, education

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 10 significant development projects worth Rs1.96 trillion, aimed at improving infrastructure and addressing critical sectors such as power, water resources, education, and transport.

Out of the approved projects, four were directly approved, totaling Rs14.312 billion, while the remaining six, with an estimated cost of Rs1.82 trillion, will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further deliberation and approval.

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, saw active participation from various stakeholders, including senior officials from the Planning Commission and provincial governments.

One of the key discussions centered around the revised Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I), with a proposed cost of Rs1.74 trillion. Although the project was referred to ECNEC for approval, Minister Iqbal expressed serious concern about the significant cost escalation from an earlier estimate of Rs479 billion.

The minister highlighted the delays and mismanagement during the previous government as contributing factors to the cost overruns, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues for the project’s timely and efficient completion. He also raised concerns about WAPDA’s failure to appoint an independent project director or a qualified CFO for the massive project.

Another significant project under consideration is the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) Phase-II, which is set to receive Rs12.261 billion. The project aims to rehabilitate roads and improve disaster preparedness across four Sindh districts, with foreign funding from the World Bank.

In the water sector, two major projects were referred to ECNEC, including the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project, which addresses Quetta’s water shortage. This project, estimated at Rs9.835 billion, is backed by the World Bank and aims to improve water supply for around three million residents. Another Rs17.175 billion project focusing on flood management in the Kachhi Plains will enhance water accessibility and bring more land under irrigation in Balochistan.

The CDWP also reviewed education-related projects, including a Rs28 billion initiative aimed at improving the education system in Balochistan, with support from the World Bank. Additionally, the establishment of a sub-campus of Quaid-I-Azam University in Sheikhupura, worth Rs3.88 billion, was approved.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure and human capital development through these large-scale projects, which are set to play a vital role in the country’s long-term growth and stability.