Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDWP approves Rs1.96trn in development projects, including key initiatives in power, education

Government to refer major projects like Dasu Hydropower and Sindh flood rehabilitation to ECNEC for further approval

By News Desk

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 10 significant development projects worth Rs1.96 trillion, aimed at improving infrastructure and addressing critical sectors such as power, water resources, education, and transport. 

Out of the approved projects, four were directly approved, totaling Rs14.312 billion, while the remaining six, with an estimated cost of Rs1.82 trillion, will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further deliberation and approval.

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, saw active participation from various stakeholders, including senior officials from the Planning Commission and provincial governments. 

One of the key discussions centered around the revised Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I), with a proposed cost of Rs1.74 trillion. Although the project was referred to ECNEC for approval, Minister Iqbal expressed serious concern about the significant cost escalation from an earlier estimate of Rs479 billion.

The minister highlighted the delays and mismanagement during the previous government as contributing factors to the cost overruns, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues for the project’s timely and efficient completion. He also raised concerns about WAPDA’s failure to appoint an independent project director or a qualified CFO for the massive project.

Another significant project under consideration is the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) Phase-II, which is set to receive Rs12.261 billion. The project aims to rehabilitate roads and improve disaster preparedness across four Sindh districts, with foreign funding from the World Bank.

In the water sector, two major projects were referred to ECNEC, including the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project, which addresses Quetta’s water shortage. This project, estimated at Rs9.835 billion, is backed by the World Bank and aims to improve water supply for around three million residents. Another Rs17.175 billion project focusing on flood management in the Kachhi Plains will enhance water accessibility and bring more land under irrigation in Balochistan.

The CDWP also reviewed education-related projects, including a Rs28 billion initiative aimed at improving the education system in Balochistan, with support from the World Bank. Additionally, the establishment of a sub-campus of Quaid-I-Azam University in Sheikhupura, worth Rs3.88 billion, was approved.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure and human capital development through these large-scale projects, which are set to play a vital role in the country’s long-term growth and stability.

Previous article
Govt vows to boost exports, eyes $100 billion target by 2033
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.