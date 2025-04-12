Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Govt vows to boost exports, eyes $100 billion target by 2033

Minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal pledges full support for exporters, emphasises Gujranwala’s role as export hub

By News Desk

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal expressed strong government support for Pakistan’s exporters, aiming to grow national exports to $100 billion within the next eight years. 

Addressing attendees at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI) Gujranwala Expo 2025, Iqbal highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving exporters’ challenges and creating a trade-friendly environment.

“The faster our exports grow, the faster we can overcome national challenges,” Iqbal remarked, adding that exporters who bring in the most foreign exchange will be celebrated as national heroes. He praised the GCCI for organising the three-day event, which began on Friday, and reaffirmed the government’s role in transforming Gujranwala into Pakistan’s leading export cluster.

The Gujranwala Expo 2025, currently being held at a local hotel, is showcasing a wide range of products, from innovative designs to traditional craftsmanship. The event is part of efforts to strengthen local production, boost exports, and reduce dependence on imports, thereby contributing to the domestic economy.

Iqbal also called for increased adoption of modern tools, including e-commerce and digital platforms, to bring local businesses to the global market. He noted that Gujranwala’s business community represents exceptional skill and dedication, which should be leveraged to reposition “Made in Pakistan” as a globally recognised brand.

The expo was officially inaugurated by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, in a grand ceremony attended by government dignitaries, business leaders, and traders. 

The event, running from April 11 to 13, 2025, serves as a business-to-business (B2B) trade fair, providing a platform for industry leaders and innovators to connect and explore high-quality products and emerging market trends. 

Over 50 stalls are set up, showcasing a diverse array of products, including home appliances, sanitary goods, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, clothing, plastic goods, paints, and electrical industry products.

