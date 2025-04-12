Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan to begin donkey meat exports to China from Gwadar

Gwadar farms to anchor new livestock export venture

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain announced that Pakistan will begin exporting donkey meat to China through farms established in Gwadar. The statement followed a meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Zaho Fei, Vice President of China’s Donkey Industry, to discuss the development of commercial breeding and processing facilities in the port city.

Hussain stated that the initiative will support export growth and generate employment while strengthening bilateral trade ties. The Chinese delegation highlighted Pakistan’s suitability for donkey breeding, and plans include setting up farms, slaughterhouses, and export units within the Gwadar Export Processing Zone.

The minister assured that strict legal requirements will be enforced and local donkey breeds will remain protected.

Monitoring Desk
